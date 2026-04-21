NEW ORLEANS (press release) – unCommon Construction (uCC) welcomed volunteers from across the Greater New Orleans area on Saturday, April 11, for a dynamic Community Build Day sponsored by Airbnb. The event brought together a diverse group of participants, including 18 volunteers from Airbnb, Tulane University and the construction community, who worked side-by-side with 35 uCC apprentices and staff on residential construction projects.

unCommon Construction is a nonprofit organization that uses the build process to empower youth with the skills, networks and experiences necessary to lead the workforce. By combining paid apprenticeships with real-world construction projects, uCC helps young people develop personally and professionally while supporting economic growth.

Community Build Days are a core part of uCC’s model, creating opportunities for adults in the community to collaborate directly with youth apprentices on real job sites. These hands-on experiences elevate youth leadership, as apprentices guide and support volunteers throughout the day. Volunteers contributed to two active projects: a new two-story residential construction and a construction of a new deck on an existing home.

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“unCommon Construction is helping strengthen New Orleans by preparing the next generation of builders while adding to the city’s housing supply,” said Nia Brown, Airbnb public policy manager. “Airbnb is proud to support this Build Day, where community members get to work side-by-side with talented apprentices who are developing the skills that will help shape the city’s future.”

The Build Day also highlighted the perspective of local hosts like Andrea Lemon, an Airbnb New Orleans Superhost and manager at Ashley Furniture in Harahan, who joined as a volunteer. “I’ve been a host for eight years and everything revolved around the house,” said Lemon. “Being part of the process is really special. It gives me a deeper look into what comes before hosting.”

In conjunction with the Build Day, Airbnb announced $150,000 in community investments to four local New Orleans organizations. These investments will support youth development, education, and housing initiatives across the city, further reinforcing a shared commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities.

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Through events like Community Build Day, unCommon Construction continues to bridge the gap between education and workforce development by empowering young people with the skills, confidence, and connections needed to succeed, while engaging the broader community in meaningful, hands-on impact.