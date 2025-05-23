unCommon Construction Builds Futures

NEW ORLEANS — unCommon Construction (uCC), a local nonprofit that uses the construction build process to empower youth with the skills, networks, resources, and experiences to lead the workforce after high school or college, recently announced its 2025 Greater New Orleans Industry Circle (GNOIC) cohort. Now in its second year, the GNOIC includes 15 leading construction companies who have joined the network to invest in the next generation of builders, while supporting equity and sustainability in the regional workforce.

Each year, unCommon Construction partners with public schools, homeschools, and youth-serving organizations to provide technical and soft-skills training for youth ages 16–20 through a paid apprenticeship model. Apprentices earn an hourly wage, school credit, industry exposure, and scholarships while building a house or other project over the course of a school year. Since 2015, the program has created over 500 apprenticeships that have earned more than $550,000 in net pay and equity awards.

“The construction industry has long recognized the challenges of a severe labor shortage,” said Tom Barnhill, Project Executive at AECOM Hunt. “Organizations like unCommon Construction and their collaboration with the Industry Circle are playing a vital role in closing this gap by preparing the next generation of construction leaders.”

One recent graduate of the unCommon Construction apprenticeship program is Jonathan who now works for AOS Interior Environments and has already been promoted.

“Becoming part of uCC has impacted me in two major ways. Building a true work ethic and being able to see the longevity of your position. When you’re in high school, you might just see the short-term goals, but uCC has helped me find the network for long-term connections.”

This positivity is echoed by Jonathan’s employer, AOS Interior Environments. “As an inaugural member of the Industry Circle, AOS is proud to support unCommon Construction’s transformative work,” said Caroline Morgan, VP of Marketing and Strategy at AOS Interior Environments. “We’ve seen the impact firsthand, welcoming unCommon alumni to our team and watching these young professionals bring fresh perspective, purpose, and talent to the field.”

uCC members say the partnership is more than philanthropy — it’s strategic, future-facing workforce development.

“Mayer Building Company participates in unCommon Construction’s Industry Circle because we believe in building more than projects — we’re building a stronger industry and community,” said Ryan Mayer, Owner of Mayer Building Company. “Supporting young people who are learning the value of hard work, fairness, and collaboration reflects the same principles that guide our company every day.”

Charlotte Lundy joined unCommon Construction as a high school student and, after graduating from the uCC program, became an architect, business owner, and part of the 2% of architects in the U.S. who are Black women.

UnCommon Construction describes Abby as “a young mom, a high school junior, and one of unCommon Construction’s hardest-working apprentices.” unCommon’s program not only provides skills, but also a paycheck, access to scholarships, emergency funding and staff support.

“I don’t seem like the type for manual labor—but it really worked out,” said Abby. “And this program helped me see that you don’t just have to work with a hammer. You can be a manager, work in an office—there are so many possibilities for a career for myself.”

The life-changing impact the unCommon Construction program has on young families is not by mistake as members actively support this outcome.

“At Gallo, we pride ourselves on our core values — Family, Service, and Performance,” said Travis Carter, Safety Manager at Gallo Mechanical. “The future of the industry is up to us. That means making sure new employees have every tool available to be successful, just like we’ve done for the last 80 years.”

Jake joined unCommon Construction at the age of 16 and has worked his way up to Project Manager in construction and is planning to own his own construction company. “When you start at the bottom and work your way up, you have a different perspective. I never would have found what I loved if it wasn’t for unCommon Construction.”

unCommon Construction Membership

GNOIC members engage unCommon youth year-round through events like hiring fairs, build days, field trips, and mentorship opportunities. In addition to their financial support, members provide direct access to professional networks and career pathways for young people.

The GNOIC is co-chaired by Andre Kelly of the Louisiana Associated General Contractors and Jeb Bruneau of the Associated Builders and Contractors – New Orleans/Bayou Chapter.

GNOIC membership opens each Jan. and closes March 31. For more information on unCommon Construction and the Greater New Orleans Industry Circle, visit unCommon Construction.

