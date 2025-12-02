unCommon Construction Builds Bywater Community Fridge

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — High school apprentices from unCommon Construction are turning their skills into community impact with the construction of a new community fridge and food pantry at the Resiliency Center at 2831 St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans. This project brings 24/7 access to fresh food and pantry staples to residents of the Bywater and St. Claude neighborhoods of the city, while also helping reduce food waste from nearby restaurants and stores.

The New Orleans-based nonprofit hires cohorts of high school students, called “apprentices,” for an on-the-job training program that positions them as leaders of themselves, each other, and adult partners on day-to-day construction projects. unCommon Construction’s holistic “earn-and-learn” program provides apprentices with soft and technical skills, hourly pay, school credit, and the opportunity to earn scholarships based on their earnings and attendance.

Ross Harmon, a construction manager for the organization, leads the Hire unCommon program which trains and develops youth for home renovations and other small-scale construction initiatives. More than a dozen community volunteers joined Harmon and five apprentices to frame and install the protective shelter for the fridge, showcasing the youth apprentices’ hands-on skills, teamwork, and leadership.

“The work these young people are doing goes beyond construction — they’re building stronger communities,” said Harmon.

A “community fridge” works as a decentralized food-sharing system where community members can take what they need and leave what they can, all for free. These refrigerators are placed in publicly accessible locations and are maintained by volunteers who manage upkeep, cleaning, and restocking. The food typically comes from individual donations, community organizations, or food rescue partnerships with grocery stores or restaurants, which helps to combat food waste and insecurity at a local level.

The fridge itself was donated by Jake Laugle, founder of Delicious & Harmless – a non-profit wine pop up. “This project was inspired by the recent SNAP benefit shutdown,” said Laugle. “This was a way to flip the switch — not just write a check. We wanted to provide a resource for people in the community.”

Hosting and upkeep for the fridge are provided by Rebuilding Together New Orleans and the Resiliency Center which opened in 2025 on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. “As new neighbors to the Bywater, the Resiliency Center is working to actively serve the community, and the addition of the Bywater community fridge is just one step in that direction,” said Olivia Grace, Community Manager of the Resiliency Center. “I think it will get used here. In this area, people are frequently coming by.”

The shelter will also feature artwork by local artist Jerin Beasley @jerinthejerk, a native of New Orleans who began painting and designing clothes as a self-taught artist in his teens. He gained wider exposure with a 2021 painting titled Jay-Z Tree of Life, which was reportedly purchased by Jay‑Z and submitted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

unCommon Construction

unCommon Construction (uCC) is a nonprofit that empowers youth with the skills, networks, and resources to lead the workforce. Since its founding in 2015, uCC has created more than 550 apprenticeship roles that have collectively earned over $600,000 in net pay and scholarships.

uCC is headquartered in New Orleans where they recently opened the unCommon Campus to expand their programming to adults and youth of all ages.

Rebuilding Together New Orleans & the Resiliency Center

Rebuilding Together believes everyone deserves a safe and healthy home. The Resiliency Center serves as a neighborhood hub where nonprofits work together under one roof to foster stronger community ties and amplify impact. Hosting the community fridge is one more way the organization supports equitable access to resources for all residents.

Delicious & Harmless

Founded by Jake Laugle, Delicious & Harmless is a not-for-profit natural wine pop-up focused on events, education, and procurement. The organization is dedicated to increasing food access and reducing food waste through community-focused initiatives.