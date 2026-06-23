unCommon Construction Apprentices Complete Affordable Housing Project

NEW ORLEANS — unCommon Construction (uCC) announced the completion of a 3,300 sq. ft. two-story duplex, built entirely by its high school apprentices over the course of the 2025–2026 school year. The project broke ground in September 2025 and was completed in May 2026.

The 10-bedroom, six-bathroom co-living property will offer affordable housing to uCC alumni, graduates of peer nonprofits, and other community members at between $450 and $650 per occupant per month.

“This is our largest project to date, but perhaps our most meaningful,” said uCC Founder & CEO Aaron Frumin. “Getting a job or continuing your education is only part of the journey to independence. For many young adults, one of the biggest challenges is securing safe, affordable housing while they get established in their careers. This project extends unCommon’s pathways support beyond graduation, creating a resource for alumni and other young people to access high-quality housing at a price they can afford. It’s a natural extension of our mission to continue helping young people build stable and successful futures.”

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uCC expects that the ongoing property management for the rental will also become an extension of its programming, offering high school apprentices and alumni graduates opportunities to develop skills and experience related to property management.

unCommon Construction is a 501c3 workforce development nonprofit whose mission is to use the build process to empower youth with the skills, network, experience, and resources to lead the workforce. Through its high school work-based learning apprenticeship, students from different high schools apply to join a diverse team to earn hourly pay and school credit for building a house or another project together. With the revenue from those projects, uCC matches youth earnings with an Equity Award “scholarship” for further education and career opportunities.

unCommon Construction – Workforce Development in Practice

Over the course of the school year, uCC’s New Orleans apprenticeship program facilitated 100 paid apprenticeship positions for high schoolers attending 10 public schools, who collectively earned more than $125,000 in pay and scholarships. Youth projects also welcomed nearly 200 industry and community volunteers to work alongside and under the leadership of its high school apprentices. Volunteers came from companies such as Gibbs Construction, Landis Construction, Ryan Gootee General Contractors, Delta Utilities, Airbnb, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and others.

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“unCommon Construction has delivered an innovative housing solution that also serves as a model for market-based affordable housing,” said David Hecht, uCC board member and real estate developer. “While deeply affordable to residents, rental income will fully fund the cost to own and operate the property – this development is a sustainable solution to workforce housing.”

unCommon Construction – A Sustainable Housing Model

The affordable rental property was built without a typical nonprofit subsidy but will still be offered to occupants at less than half the city’s median rent. Construction financing was provided by Credit Human.

“This project reinforces something we’ve believed for a long time: investing in young people is a good investment. By aligning the resources, partnerships, and financing needed to make this project happen, we’ve shown that workforce development can create value not only for the youth who build these projects but for the broader community as well. It’s not just a worthy idea – it’s a model that works and is bankable,” said Frumin.

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Studio BKA was the architect for the project’s unique co-living design.

“Having different housing options is so important for New Orleans to survive as a working city,” said Ben Allen, co-founder and Principal Architect. “We love opportunities to put our experience and lessons learned in hospitality and custom residential projects toward a project that serves such a deep need. Developing local talent into valuable construction trades is also key to our city’s future, so we cheer Uncommon Construction’s mission any chance we get.”

Additional support for the home’s furnishings came from former Saints player Demario Davis and Tamela Davis.

“We love our New Orleans nonprofit family, so hearing that those worlds are connecting to create new opportunities, build leaders, and strengthen communities is truly special and makes our hearts so happy,” said Tamela Davis.

The property will be made available on the PadSplit platform.

“With high upfront costs and rising rents, it’s getting more and more difficult for people to access affordable housing,” said PadSplit co-founder and New Orleans native Atticus LeBlanc. “This project combines workforce development and housing, and it’s exactly the kind of innovation we need more of if we’re serious about addressing the housing crisis.”