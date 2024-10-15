UMC Says It is Prepared to Care Amid Nurse Strike

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) has issued a statement that it is “well prepared to provide uninterrupted, high-quality care for patients across UMC’s full range of services during the announced scheduled strike by the National Nurses United (NNU) union.”

The union, which represents UMC nurses, presented a 10-day notice of intent to strike to UMC leaders today. The NNU notice, which is required by the National Labor Relations Act for all healthcare unions, called the strike for Oct. 25.

“The decision by union leaders to strike is not surprising given recent events but is nonetheless a significant disappointment. We recognize the NNU’s action may cause unwarranted anxiety, confusion and stress among our community, patients, staff and their families. Please know, our commitment and ability to care for our patients and their families will be unaffected by the union’s actions,” stated John Nickens, president and CEO of UMC. “During the NNU-called strike, we will be fully operational and ready to provide seamless, high-quality care for our community in their most vulnerable moments.”

UMC and NNU began formal contract negotiations in March. According to Nickens, UMC remains committed to the bargaining process. “Our goal is to reach a contract that allows UMC to attract and retain outstanding nurses and continue to deliver exceptional care to our patients and community,” stated Nickens. While progress continues to be made in negotiations, Nickens said that the union has been signaling the intent to strike for a while, including picketing, union committee members wearing ribbons with the word strike on them and, in the most recent negotiation session, announcing the plan to strike. “With the union’s focus on strike, we began to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure continued hospital operations,” said Nickens. “We have an unwavering commitment to our community and to making exceptional care accessible to everyone who needs it, whether union represented staff are inside or outside our hospital.”