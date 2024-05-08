UMC Plans to Hire 100 Nursing Techs

NEW ORLEANS – University Medical Center New Orleans plans to recruit and employ 100 nursing technicians this summer. The Nurturing the Future of Nursing Program promotes matriculation from student nurse to staff nurse positions. The goal is to mentor and educate participants for transition into bedside nursing roles at UMC upon completion of their education and licensure requirements.

This initiative complements a broader Healthcare Professions Pipeline program led by UMC’s parent organization, LCMC Health, which has partnered with 12 regional academic institutions throughout Louisiana.

“The demand for skilled healthcare professionals has never been greater, and UMC is proud to play a leading role in addressing this need,” said Allison Guste, chief nursing officer for UMC. “By hiring 100 nursing techs this summer, we are not only expanding our workforce, but also investing in the future of healthcare. These techs will have the opportunity to transition into nursing programs upon graduation, further enriching our talent pool and ensuring high-quality patient care.”

Nurturing the Future of Nursing is based on hands-on training and one-on-one mentorship. Each nursing tech student will be paired with a nurse leader to provide support. Students will also participate in a networking program, encouraging them to connect with both leaders and peers to help create a more well-rounded and supportive experience. The first phase of Nurturing the Future of Nursing begins May 20 and the second phase begins June 17 with graduation scheduled for July 26.