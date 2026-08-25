UMC New Orleans Celebrates Cancer Center Expansion

NEW ORLEANS – University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) on Aug. 24 celebrated a major expansion of its Cancer Center, increasing capacity for advanced cancer treatment, specialty care, clinical research and patient support while positioning the academic medical center to serve a growing number of patients from across Louisiana and the Gulf South.

The $2 million expansion, supported by federal funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), significantly increases the Cancer Center’s clinical footprint and expands its exam and infusion capacity to 28 exam rooms and 25 infusion chairs. The additional space responds to significant growth in patient demand while creating capacity for new specialty programs, advanced technology, clinical trials and greater multidisciplinary collaboration.

“Louisiana patients deserve access to the very best cancer care without having to leave their families and communities to find it,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “This expansion is an investment not only in University Medical Center, but in the future of cancer care across our region. We are building the clinical capacity, physician expertise, research infrastructure and academic partnerships necessary to bring more advanced treatments and more options to patients right here at home.”

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The Cancer Center at University Medical Center New Orleans. Photo provided by UMC New Orleans.

Accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, the UMC Cancer Center brings together 61 physicians representing 16 cancer specialties and supportive disciplines. Medical, surgical and radiation oncologists collaborate with specialists, researchers, nurses, navigators, dietitians, social workers and other members of the care team to create individualized treatment plans for patients.

The center currently averages approximately 70 to 80 patient visits each day and more than 1,000 completed visits monthly. Nearly 2,000 new patient visits have been recorded so far in 2026, almost doubling the total amount of cancer cases managed at UMC in 2025.

“University Medical Center has always cared for some of the most complex patients and some of the most vulnerable populations in our community,” said Tom Patrias, CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans. “This expansion gives our physicians and care teams the space they need to see more patients, reduce delays and continue developing the specialized programs our community needs. Just as importantly, it allows patients to receive highly coordinated, advanced care in one location and closer to home.”

L-R: Representative Troy Carter (Congressman for Louisiana’s 2nd District) – Dr. Richard DiCarlo (Dean of the LSUHSC School of Medicine) – Greg Feirn (Chief Executive Officer at LCMC Health). Photo provided by UMC New Orleans.

UMC – Expanding Specialty Cancer Programs

The expanded Cancer Center creates additional capacity for established programs in breast cancer, gynecologic oncology, surgical oncology, thoracic oncology, hematologic malignancies, radiation oncology and other specialties while supporting the continued development of new and growing programs.

Among those capabilities are a dedicated Bone Marrow Transplant program and expanded Lung Nodule services designed to identify, evaluate and coordinate care for patients with suspicious pulmonary nodules.

The center is also continuing to expand comprehensive gastrointestinal oncology, genetics and hereditary cancer services, Phase I research and other highly specialized cancer programs.

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Technology enhancements include ION robotic-assisted bronchoscopy and expanded use of EON software to help identify and track both lung and pancreatic nodules, catching cancer while it is in its earliest stages and amenable to surgical cure. Upgraded breast, pelvic and microscope ultrasound systems and prostate biopsy equipment help diagnose and manage breast, gynecologic and prostate cancers.

“This gives our physicians and clinical teams something incredibly important: room to grow,” said Dr. Amelia Jernigan, LCMC Health Cancer Service Line Director. “We have outstanding programs already in place, and this expansion gives us the capacity to build additional services in areas such as lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, genetics and early-phase clinical trials. It means we can serve more people, offer more specialized expertise and continue bringing new treatments and resources to our patients.”

The larger footprint also improves coordination among physicians, nurses, patient navigators, social workers, financial navigators, dietitians and other members of the cancer care team.

UMC has expanded both its Patient Navigation and Financial Navigation teams across multiple specialties to help patients manage the medical, financial and logistical challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis. Registered dietitians dedicated specifically to oncology patients provide additional nutrition support as part of the Cancer Center’s comprehensive approach.

Academic Medicine Bringing Tomorrow’s Treatments to Patients Today

As a major academic medical center working in partnership with LSU Health and Tulane University School of Medicine, UMC combines patient care with medical education, clinical research and the development of new therapies.

The Cancer Center’s clinical trial accrual rate is 10.8 percent, substantially above the national benchmark of approximately 6 percent. Last year, the center had 54 clinical trials open and enrolled approximately 300 patients in cancer clinical trials and observational studies.

Patients have access to Phase I clinical trials, precision medicine, molecular profiling, genetic counseling and investigational therapies, including certain treatments available through Expanded Access Programs when appropriate.

“Academic medicine is about creating a continuous connection between discovery and patient care,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, Director of the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. “This expansion strengthens our ability to conduct meaningful research, recruit highly specialized physicians, expand access to clinical trials and train the next generation of physicians, researchers and healthcare leaders. Most importantly, it allows discoveries and innovative therapies to reach patients in Louisiana faster.”

The Cancer Center also provides an academic environment for medical students, residents, fellows and researchers from its university partners, strengthening the pipeline of cancer specialists and researchers serving Louisiana.

Keeping Advanced Cancer Care Closer to Home

L-R: Representative Troy Carter (Congressman for Louisiana’s 2nd District) – Dr. Amelia Jernigan (Cancer Service Line Director at LCMC Health; Gynecologic Oncologist with the LSU Health Sciences Center Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology) – Greg Feirn (Chief Executive Officer at LCMC Health) – Tom Patrias (Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at University Medical Center). Photo provided by UMC New Orleans.

The expansion is part of a broader effort by UMC and LCMC Health to make highly specialized cancer care more accessible to patients throughout Louisiana.

For many patients, particularly those facing transportation, financial or other social barriers, traveling outside the state for specialized treatment or clinical trials can create another significant burden during an already difficult time.

UMC’s model brings specialists, advanced diagnostics, infusion therapy, radiation oncology, clinical trials, research and patient support services together in a single location.

“Our goal is to make University Medical Center a destination for comprehensive cancer care while ensuring that Louisiana patients do not have to leave Louisiana to find the expertise and advanced treatment options they need,” Jernigan said. “Patients should be able to find innovative, compassionate and highly specialized cancer care close to the people and communities that support them.”

The additional capacity also creates a foundation for continued expansion of oncology services as demand grows and new cancer treatments and technologies emerge.