UMC Names New Chief Operating Officer

NEW ORLEANS – University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) has announced that Stephen E. Robinson, Jr., MHA, FACHE, has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Robinson started in this role on June 1.

Robinson joins UMC with more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience across hospital operations, strategic growth, physician alignment and regional healthcare management throughout Louisiana. Most recently, Robinson served as Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner River Region and Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner, where he oversaw multiple hospitals, outpatient facilities, behavioral health operations and physician clinic networks spanning the River Parishes and Jefferson Parish.

“Stephen brings an exceptional combination of operational expertise, strategic leadership and deep knowledge of the healthcare landscape in our region,” said Tom Patrias, CEO of UMC. “His proven ability to lead complex healthcare organizations and foster strong relationships across teams and communities will be a tremendous asset to UMC as we continue advancing our mission of delivering extraordinary care to the people of Louisiana.”

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In addition to leading Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner, Robinson’s leadership responsibilities included management oversight of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, River Place Behavioral Health Hospital in LaPlace, the Ochsner Medical Complex in LaPlace and seven River Region clinic locations.

Prior to joining Ochsner in 2014, Robinson held several healthcare leadership positions throughout the Gulf South, including Chief Operating Officer at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, Vice President of Operations and Administrator for Tulane-Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Assistant Vice President of Operations for Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

Robinson earned a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University. He completed an Administrative Fellowship with HCA Healthcare at Corpus Christi Medical Center in Texas.

A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) since 2002, Robinson has also remained actively engaged in regional economic and community development initiatives. He has served as a commissioner on the Jefferson Economic Development Commission Board since 2016 and currently serves on the Forward Jefferson Corporation Board of Directors.

“I am honored to join the team at UMC and become part of an organization with such a strong commitment to patient care, innovation, education and community service,” said Robinson. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team there to continue building on the hospital’s important mission and impact across our region.”

University Medical Center (UMC) New Orleans Overview

University Medical Center New Orleans, home of the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital, provides medical services and research while training the next generation of healthcare professionals. As the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Burn Center, the facility treats southern Louisiana’s most critically injured patients. UMC is a member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system.