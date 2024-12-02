UMC Named a Recipient of 2025 Best Hospital for Black America Award by Blackdoctor.org

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2025 Best Hospitals for Black America, announced by BlackDoctor.org, honors hospitals that excel in providing exceptional care to Black patients. This year, the selection process included feedback from 1,000 U.S. Black doctors, who were asked which hospitals they trust most for quality and equitable care for their families.

Representatives from UMC plan to attend the official award ceremony on Jan. 23, 2025, right here in New Orleans at Tulane University.

“New Orleans takes pride in celebrating and embracing its rich diversity, and UMC is equally proud to reflect the vibrant community we serve,” said UMC CEO John Nickens. “As the region’s only safety net hospital and Level 1 Trauma Center, UMC will always provide exceptional care to all patients, regardless of background or circumstance. We recognize that racial disparities in healthcare often create barriers for Black patients, but at UMC, we are steadfast in our commitment to breaking down these barriers and ensuring every patient receives the compassionate, high-quality care they deserve”

“It’s no longer enough to have DE&I measures alone within our health systems, as it’s getting confusing, so BlackDoctor.org cut to chase this year and got personal with Black doctors to ask them who they trust most to care for their families,” said BlackDoctor.org CEO Reggie Ware. “This is an historic moment for our country and our organization, and we plan to support sharing hospitals’ best practices, so care improves overall in the U.S. for the Black community. The disparities in healthcare that affect Black communities are well-documented, and it is imperative to identify and promote hospitals that are making substantial strides in addressing these issues. By highlighting these institutions, we can guide patients to facilities where they are more likely to receive more compassionate and effective care.”

According to BDO, this list will play a fundamental role in driving further conversations on how to eliminate healthcare disparities that continue to disproportionately impact Black patients. Advisory board members, who are not employed by BlackDoctor.org, reviewed the selection criteria and made recommendations for the award winners. The selection criteria for the nominations include the following:

Feedback from the nation of Black doctors who recommended hospitals they trust to provide care for their families

Quality of Care and Patient Satisfaction Scores

Representation of persons of color and women in senior leadership roles

Initiatives that positively impact urban communities

Supplier diversity and procurement margins

Commitment to equitable care for the Black community

Presence of a Chief Equity/Diversity Officer within the organization

“BDO continues to deliver on the promise to make every Black family as healthy as possible with our 2025 Best Hospitals for Black America listing,” said CMO Derrick Lane. “As a nation, the importance of recognizing hospitals that deliver exemplary care to Black families address a critical need in our healthcare system: ensuring Black patients receive equitable, high-quality care in hospitals with positive outcomes.”