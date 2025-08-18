UMC Marks 10 Years of Service

NEW ORLEANS – University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) is marking its 10th anniversary this August, highlighting its role as the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and as a successor to the city’s storied Charity Hospital. Since opening in 2015, UMC has provided care to thousands of patients from across Greater New Orleans, regardless of background or ability to pay.

“Marking ten years of service is a powerful milestone, but for us, it’s also a tribute to the enduring Spirit of Charity,” said Tom Patrias, UMC’s chief executive officer. “UMC proudly carries that legacy forward, leading regional healthcare with hope, healing and equity.”

A Successor to Charity Hospital

UMC was built to replace Charity Hospital, which was one of the oldest continuously operating public hospitals in the United States before it was forced to close after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Charity’s closure left a major gap in medical care for uninsured and underinsured patients and disrupted medical education for Louisiana’s universities, forcing LSU and Tulane to relocate training programs across a patchwork of other hospitals.

After years of planning and debate, construction began on UMC in 2011 with support from state and federal funds. The hospital opened in Aug. 2015, anchoring a medical corridor in downtown New Orleans alongside LSU Health and Tulane University School of Medicine.

The 2.3-million-square-foot facility was designed to modernize public health infrastructure, provide advanced specialty care, and sustain academic medicine in New Orleans. Today, it continues many of the functions that Charity carried for generations, including behavioral health, trauma, and safety-net care.

Patient Care and Regional Role

Over the past decade, UMC has grown into a hub for both emergency and routine medical care. According to hospital data, it records more than 80,000 emergency department visits each year and treats over 3,000 trauma patients annually. As the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, it provides the highest level of emergency care, capable of handling the most complex and life-threatening injuries.

UMC is also the only hospital in the area offering inpatient behavioral health services, a continuation of Charity Hospital’s commitment to patients who often face limited options elsewhere. The hospital employs more than 2,800 staff, including physicians, nurses, and support personnel, making it one of the city’s major healthcare employers.

Training the Next Generation

In partnership with LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine, UMC plays a critical role in medical education. Each year, more than 1,000 medical students and residents train at the facility, working alongside experienced physicians across a wide range of specialties. This dual mission — patient care and academic training — has helped position UMC as one of LCMC Health’s two academic medical centers.

“As we celebrate University Medical Center’s 10th anniversary, we reflect on a decade of extraordinary impact on the health and well-being of our region,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “As one of LCMC Health’s two distinguished academic medical centers, UMC is more than a hospital – it’s a place where innovation, education and compassion come together to serve our community.”

Anniversary Events

The hospital commemorated its anniversary with artwork by , a second-line parade, and a courtyard event featuring appearances from former patients and a performance by local rapper Choppa. A marketing campaign highlighting patients and staff will launch Aug. 15, narrated by musician Kermit Ruffins, who was born at Charity Hospital.

Additional anniversary events will continue through the year, including the “Spirit of Charity Experience,” an immersive exhibition opening Aug. 24 at the Ashé Cultural Arts Center that will trace the history from Charity Hospital to UMC through photographs, artifacts, and oral histories.

Looking Ahead

Hospital leaders say the anniversary is not only a reflection on the past but also a step toward the future. UMC continues to expand specialty services and invest in new technology, including advanced imaging and surgical equipment. Officials have also pointed to ongoing challenges, such as staffing shortages and the high demand for uncompensated care, as factors that will shape the hospital’s next decade.

By combining trauma services, academic training, and safety-net care, UMC has become a cornerstone of public health in New Orleans. The hospital’s 10th anniversary underscores both the enduring legacy of Charity Hospital and the continuing need for accessible, high-quality healthcare in the region.

About University Medical Center New Orleans

University Medical Center New Orleans, home of the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital, offers the latest in medical services and cutting-edge research, while training the next generation of healthcare professionals. As the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Burn Center, we play a vital role in treating southern Louisiana’s most critically injured patients. University Medical Center is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Manning Family Children’s, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro and West Jefferson Medical Center.