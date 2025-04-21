Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Technology

Ultrathin Conductor Poised to Transform Communications

April 21, 2025   |By
Ultrathing
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – Researchers at Stanford University have developed an ultrathin material, niobium phosphide (NbP), that surpasses copper in electrical conductivity at nanometer-scale thicknesses. This advancement could significantly enhance the performance and energy efficiency of nanoelectronic devices, particularly in data centers and high-performance computing systems.​ According to Stanford University, unlike copper, which loses conductivity when

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter