NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) continues its positive enrollment momentum, reporting institutional growth and rising tuition revenue for the third consecutive semester, already exceeding fall 2026 enrollment targets months before the start of classes in August.

According to the University’s summer 2026 census, UHC enrolled 435 students taking 2,483 credit hours, an increase of 37 credit hours over Summer 2025. The higher credit-hour enrollment reflects students taking fuller course loads, reinforcing the University’s continued academic and financial growth and aligning with the addition of new, flexible degree programs across key departments, including education and healthcare.

Notably, 2026 summer census data has reported growth in undergraduate enrollment, including an increase in first-time freshmen, choosing to begin their college experience before the fall season begins. While institutions across the country have reported declines in summer enrollment, UHC has continued to see overall enrollment and net revenue growth.

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“We are excited to continue building on the momentum we’ve created over the past year,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, president of the University of Holy Cross. “Students recognize the value of a Holy Cross education, and this growth speaks to the continued demand for flexible, inclusive programs that are suitable for students of all ages and backgrounds. Our students are anxious to join Louisiana’s most critically needed career pathways, including teaching and healthcare. We’re honored to fulfill our mission and remain committed to providing accessible, career-focused academic programs that prepare graduates to serve their communities and succeed in today’s workforce.”

UHC Reports 3rd Straight Semester of Growth. Photo provided by the University of Holy Cross.

New UHC Academic Programs

Most recently, UHC expanded undergraduate academic offerings with a new Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences for EKG and Cardiovascular Technology, which created a full four-year pathway for students and working technicians pursuing advanced education and hands-on clinical preparation in cardiovascular diagnostics and patient care.

In its fall 2025 census, the university reported a nearly 15% increase in new students and more than 7% overall enrollment growth, part of a roughly 30% rise in total enrollment since 2023.

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As the only four-year university on the West Bank of New Orleans, the University of Holy Cross provides a mission-driven education rooted in Marianite values of compassion, justice and service. Through personalized support, flexible learning opportunities and strong partnerships with employers and community organizations, the University continues to attract students seeking affordable, high-quality educational opportunities.

Enrollment remains open for UHC’s second summer session, which begins in July. The session provides an opportunity for first-time freshmen, transfer students and visiting students to earn transferable credits, complete core coursework and get an early start on the fall semester.