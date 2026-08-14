UHC Nursing Celebrates 100% NCLEX Pass Rate

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) Department of Nursing has achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for its 2026 graduating class. The announcement comes alongside a 33% increase in enrollment since 2025.

The NCLEX-RN is the national licensure exam every nursing graduate must pass to practice as a registered nurse. Administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, the test results determine who is prepared for entry-level practice. Pass rates are one of the clearest measures of how well a program prepares its students to enter the field.

“We are very proud of the class of 2026,” said Dr. Shawna Mitchell Johnson, interim chair of the Department of Nursing. “Our program is built on hands-on training, close faculty mentorship and high standards from day one. Our students consistently show they’re ready for the rigor of clinical practice and licensure.”

- Sponsors -

In 2025, RegisteredNursing.org named UHC the No. 1 nursing school in Louisiana out of 28 programs statewide, citing its sustained NCLEX performance and an average pass rate of 96% since 2018.

UHC Nursing: Training for Louisiana’s Healthcare Workforce

UHC nursing students train in an on-site clinical skills laboratory and complete rotations with area healthcare partners, including LCMC Health and Ochsner Health. Pre-nursing majors begin their coursework as freshmen but officially enter the nursing program at the sophomore level, where they begin clinical training during the second semester of the sophomore year.

“We are investing in the programs that align with Louisiana’s greatest workforce needs, and our students are rising to the challenge,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, president of UHC. “Our success isn’t only due to academic excellence. We work hard to nurture a supportive, inclusive environment where our students can juggle the realities of life with the demands of clinical and classroom training.”

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

The nursing program’s growth is part of a broader trend for the institution. Fall 2025 enrollment reached 1,124 students, up 7% from the prior year, with new student enrollment up almost 15%. The university also earned a “Highly Effective” rating from the Louisiana Department of Education for its teacher preparation programs for four consecutive years. As the only four-year institution of higher education on the West Bank, UHC continues to expand its role in developing the region’s key workforce pipelines.