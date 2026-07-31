UHC Introduces Teens to Healthcare Careers

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) hosted its inaugural Healthcare Professions Summer Exploration for High School Students in July, welcoming 48 high school students from across the southern region to campus for hands-on learning in the healthcare field.

Participants, who ranged from rising ninth graders to incoming college freshmen, took part in information sessions and hands-on activities led by UHC faculty, staff and alumni. Students explored career pathways including forensic nursing, neurodiagnostic technology, radiology, EKG and cardiovascular technology, and pre-medicine.

The program was made possible by support from community partners, including GNO ROCS, an initiative of GNO, Inc., and Ochsner Education, allowing students to attend for a nominal registration fee of $50.

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“Universities are a critical link in the healthcare career pipeline, and our responsibility begins well before a student ever enrolls. Programs like this one introduce high school students to the field early, giving them a clear view of where a healthcare career can take them and the training it takes to get there. Investing in that early exposure is an important part of how the University of Holy Cross serves the healthcare workforce needs of our state,” said UHC President Dr. Stanton F. McNeely.

UHC – Meeting Workforce Needs

As the only four-year university on the West Bank of New Orleans, UHC provides a mission-driven education rooted in Marianite values of compassion, justice and service. Through personalized support, flexible learning opportunities and strong partnerships with employers and community organizations, UHC has become a leading institution for first-generation college students and career changers across Louisiana.

Due to the success of this year’s program, UHC plans to expand the Healthcare Professions Summer Exploration in 2027.