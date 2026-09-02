NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross (UHC), the only four-year university on the West Bank of New Orleans, reported its fourth consecutive semester of enrollment growth, according to results from its 2026 student census.

The university said enrollment has reached its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida, while total credit hours exceeded its goal for fall 2026. UHC projects that enrollment and credit hours will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2027 and pre-Katrina levels the following year.

Compared with the prior academic year, new student enrollment at UHC increased 17% to 258 students, while enrollment among degree- and certification-seeking students rose 4%. Total credit hours increased 8% and are up approximately 19% over two years. Male enrollment increased 8%.

- Sponsors -

Among individual academic areas, education and health sciences each recorded enrollment increases of 13%, while nursing enrollment increased 9%.

The university attributed the growth in part to the development of programs and pathways for nontraditional students and career changers, along with investments in healthcare and education programs.

“The University of Holy Cross was founded 110 years ago to train the teachers and healthcare professionals that were desperately needed at the time,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, UHC president. “Once again, we heard the call and we answered by investing in the programs that Louisiana needs most. We are very proud to play an integral role in the growth of our community.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

UHC Enrollment Grows for 4th Consecutive Semester. Photo provided by UHC.

Teacher Education Expands

In 2026, UHC expanded its academic offerings to meet demand. The university launched an online Master of Arts in Teaching program during the summer for working professionals and career changers who hold bachelor’s degrees in fields other than education and do not have teaching certification.

The MAT program, approved by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, offers pathways in elementary, middle and secondary education, special education and all-level subjects and can be completed in two years.

The expansion comes as UHC’s existing teacher preparation programs have received strong state ratings. The university’s undergraduate teacher education program received the Louisiana Department of Education’s highest rating, “Highly Effective,” for the fourth consecutive year, while its post-baccalaureate certification program also earned the top rating.

- Sponsors -

UHC was one of two Louisiana institutions to receive the highest rating across both pathways. Of 17 undergraduate teacher preparation programs evaluated statewide, three received the top rating. The ratings, released in January 2026, were based on the 2023-24 academic year.

Health Sciences Adds New Program

UHC’s Department of Health Sciences enrolled its first cohort in a new Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program focused on EKG and cardiovascular technology in spring 2026.

The program builds on UHC’s existing associate degree program, creating a four-year pathway that includes education and clinical preparation in cardiovascular diagnostics, patient evaluation and electrocardiography. Students in the program also have access to clinical training at hospitals and clinics in the New Orleans area.

Nursing and Radiologic Technology Outcomes

UHC’s nursing graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2026, continuing a 100% pass rate dating to 2023. The university’s nursing program was ranked No. 1 among 28 Louisiana programs by RegisteredNursing.org in its 2026 rankings, which considered multiple years of NCLEX-RN pass rates.

UHC also reports a 100% job placement rate for nursing graduates, with published program outcome data showing 100% placement each year from 2018 through 2024. The university has graduated more than 1,000 nurses since the 1980s.

Radiologic technology graduates also achieved a 100% pass rate on the ARRT National Certification Exam in 2026, continuing that program’s 100% pass rate since its inception.

Founded in 1916 by the Marianites of Holy Cross, UHC traces its educational mission to the Marianite values of compassion, justice and service.