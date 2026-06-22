UHC Adds Bachelor’s Program in Cardiovascular Care

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) is expanding its undergraduate academic offerings with a new bachelor’s degree certification in cardiovascular care, designed to address growing workforce needs in healthcare and provide students with additional opportunities for career advancement.

The new Bachelor of Science (BS) in Health Sciences for EKG and Cardiovascular Tech builds upon UHC’s associate degree program in the field, creating a full four-year pathway for students and working technicians. The university Faculty Assembly approved the addition of the bachelor’s-level cardiovascular program in 2025 and welcomed its first bachelor’s degree cohort of students in spring 2026.

“When our students and community told us they needed this expansion to meet the need, we responded,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely, president of UHC. “Expanding from an associate to a bachelor’s degree in EKG and cardiovascular technology gives our students a clear path to advance their careers and gives Louisiana hospitals and clinics the well-prepared UHC grads that they know they can depend on.”

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The Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences for EKG and Cardiovascular Tech provides students with a strong foundation in cardiovascular diagnostics, patient evaluation, electrocardiography and the clinical sciences. The program prepares graduates for advanced and specialized roles in cardiovascular and diagnostic care and provides a pathway to graduate study.

The expansion responds to increased industry demand for highly trained cardiovascular professionals. Building on the clinical foundation of UHC’s associate program, bachelor’s students receive advanced education and hands-on clinical preparation in cardiovascular diagnostics and patient care, preparing them for leadership opportunities and specialized roles within healthcare settings.

“The demand for qualified healthcare professionals continues to grow throughout Louisiana and across the nation,” said Dr. Barbara Wizer, chair of the Department of Health Sciences and director of UHC’s Neurodiagnostic Technology Program. “These programs allow students to build on a strong clinical foundation and gain the advanced knowledge and skills employers are seeking, while strengthening the health care workforce pipeline in our region.”

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UHC – Enrollment Trends and Workforce Demand Align

The new degree arrives during a period of sustained growth for UHC. In its fall 2025 census, the University reported a nearly 15% increase in new students and more than 7% overall enrollment growth, part of a roughly 30% rise in total enrollment since 2023. Now reporting three consecutive semesters of growth, enrollment data and workforce demand are aligning, as key programs in nursing, health sciences and education have seen consistent increases in student enrollment.

The program expansion further strengthens UHC’s reputation as a leader in healthcare education. In 2025, UHC was named the No. 1 nursing school in Louisiana by RegisteredNursing.org, maintaining a 100% NCLEX pass rate since 2023 and a consistent 100% job placement rate. Its graduates continue to serve in hospitals, clinics, schools and community organizations throughout the Gulf South.