UFC Sets Record at Smoothie King Center

NEW ORLEANS – UFC 318 sold out the Smoothie King Center on July 20, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of 18,138 and generating $8.09 million in ticket sales—the highest-grossing gate in the venue’s history.

Dustin Poirier, the beloved UFC lightweight from Lafayette, Louisiana, laid down his gloves Saturday night in front of the high-energy crowd, capping off a memorable night.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our partners—ASM Global, New Orleans & Company, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, Louisiana Economic Development, Governor Landry, and the entire Louisiana Legislature,” said officials with the Sports Foundation.

- Sponsors -

UFC President and CEO Dana White praised the evening’s success during the post-fight press conference: “Tonight was a huge success. The gate, the buzz, the energy in this town—it couldn’t have been better. I’m very happy.” He added, “We can’t wait to come back.”

Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, called UFC 318 “a huge success on all counts.” He added, “Welcoming Dustin Poirier back home to Louisiana for the final fight of his career was special—not just for him, but for all the local fans who have supported him through the years. New Orleans embraces major events. We saw it in February with Super Bowl LIX, and we saw it again last night. We’re excited to work with Dana White and the UFC team to bring another major event here soon.”

New Orleans & Company President and CEO Walt Leger III emphasized the city’s track record of excellence. “New Orleans is a championship city—uniquely Built to Host a variety of events; it’s a place where winning moments meet world-class hospitality,” he said. “Once again, we proved why major event producers choose us. Attendance is strong, the experience is unforgettable, and every event fuels our businesses and showcases the magic of this one-of-a-kind city. Thank you, UFC—we look forward to working with you again soon.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

About the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August of 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (GNOSF) is a non-profit 501c (4) organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit us at neworleans.com or on social media @VisitNewOrleans or @Neworleansandco.

To learn more about what’s ahead this summer in New Orleans, please visit www.neworleans.com/summer-travel-to-new-orleans.

- Sponsors -

About UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. Founded in 1993, it features top-tier athletes competing across various weight classes using a combination of techniques from boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and other disciplines. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the UFC hosts global events and pay-per-view fights, including championship bouts. It is known for promoting star fighters like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Amanda Nunes, and is led by President and CEO Dana White. The UFC is owned by TKO Group Holdings, a subsidiary of Endeavor.