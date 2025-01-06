U.S. Department of Energy Announces Nine Gulf South Organizations for Groundbreaking Program to Foster Collaboration Between Communities and Stakeholders in the Energy Transition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the selection of nine organizations to participate in the groundbreaking Regional Energy Democracy Initiative (REDI) Consortium in Louisiana and Texas. This inaugural consortium will establish a framework for stakeholder and community collaboration while providing direct technical assistance and capacity building for the coordination, development, and delivery of community benefits associated with DOE-funded projects. REDI will facilitate collaboration between communities and projects to address the significant regional changes needed to improve the well-being of communities burdened by the energy system.

“REDI will empower communities at the forefront of our Nation’s energy transition,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “REDI’s pilot program will help ensure that communities in Texas and Louisiana – states that are poised to receive over $8 billion for carbon reduction and clean energy infrastructure projects – have the resources they need to help steer the historic clean energy investments in their backyards.”

The REDI Consortium aims to address the unique needs and priorities of each community, ensuring that the benefits of energy projects result in more secure, resilient, and affordable energy for the region. This collaborative approach will establish a strong foundation for energy democracy, ensuring that communities have a voice in shaping their energy future. DOE selected nine organizations to play key roles in supporting the goals of the REDI Consortium:

Southern University and Agricultural Mechanical College will serve as the lead organization, responsible for supporting the convening of REDI Consortium activities, tracking and sharing information about projects in the region, identifying cross-cutting commitments, and leading the development of a regional benefits strategy with input from other REDI Consortium members.

The Gulf States Renewable Industries Association and the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation will serve as the economic development entities, offering technical assistance to complement funding in support of community-identified needs and priorities. These organizations will educate and inform the REDI Consortium about relevant funding opportunities and programs to leverage local, regional, state, federal, and private funding across Louisiana and Texas.

The Texas Climate Jobs Project will act as the workforce development organization, educating the REDI Consortium, communities, non-profits, and community-based organizations about workforce and labor issues. They will also develop a workforce strategy that supports local and underrepresented workers in achieving career opportunities.

Air Alliance Houston, Digital Workforce Academy, Micah Six Eight Mission, and Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, will serve as technical assistance organizations. They will each offer technical assistance to regional and local non-profit organizations, conduct stakeholder engagement activities as needed, and provide information to diverse local partners.

Integrated Minority Aids Network Inc. will act as the legal support organization, providing review and insight on community benefits agreements and workforce agreements. It will also advise community members, local non-profits, and community-based organizations about agreements connected to Community Benefits Plans for DOE-funded projects.

The REDI Consortium represents a significant step towards a more resilient energy future for Louisian and Texas. By fostering collaboration between communities and fostering collaboration between stakeholders, REDI aims to ensure that the benefits of energy projects are shared by all Americans.

The REDI pilot underscores DOE’s commitment to equity and justice for communities in the Gulf South.

REDI is managed by ENERGYWERX in partnership with DOE, a collaboration made possible through an innovative Partnership Intermediary Agreement set up by DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions. This agreement enables ENERGYWERX to broaden DOE’s engagement with innovative organizations and non-traditional partners, facilitating the rapid development, scaling, and deployment of clean energy solutions.