U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.8M in New Orleans Nonprofit

WASHINGTON – From the U.S. Economic Development Administration:

On May 21, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.8 million grant to the Split Second Foundation Inc. in New Orleans for building infrastructure improvements to support workforce development efforts.

This grant will renovate existing commercial space to support the Center for Health and Job Development, which will provide care for those with disabilities and workforce training in health care and rehabilitative careers. This EDA investment will be matched with $450,000 in local funds and create or retain 300 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is about ensuring that all communities have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s economy,” Raimondo said. “America’s workers are the source of our country’s innovation and competitiveness, and this EDA grant will support workforce training for a historically underserved population, spurring hundreds of jobs that will contribute to New Orleans having a stronger, more dynamic regional economy.”

“The Economic Development Administration works closely with local communities to support place-based economic growth,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This investment in The Split Second Foundation will support both health care needs and the development of critical jobs, creating a resilient regional economy.”

“This investment will make way for critical infrastructure improvements to support workforce development efforts in Louisiana. The funding will be used to renovate a commercial space to establish the Center for Health and Job Development, addressing critical needs for disability care and healthcare workforce training. This initiative highlights a commitment to equitable economic growth and represents a transformative investment in New Orleans’ future,” said Rep. Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02).

This project is funded under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, which provided EDA with $483 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas that received a major disaster declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Act as a result of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, flooding, and other natural disasters occurring in calendar years 2021 and 2022. Visit EDA’s Disaster Supplemental webpage for more information.