Tyler Cox Elevates Restaurant August Wine Program

NEW ORLEANS – Tyler Cox, Wine Director and Assistant General Manager at Restaurant August, is the driving force behind the restaurant’s acclaimed wine program, which recently earned a spot among the world’s best in Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Awards. His path to hospitality and wine, however, began somewhat unexpectedly.

“Originally, hospitality was a way to support myself through college while I earned my bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southeastern. That background naturally drew me to the human side of the industry. Eventually, I realized I not only enjoyed the work but was genuinely good at it. So, what started as a side job turned into a full-fledged career.”

A pivotal moment in Tyler’s journey was his first encounter with fine wine.

“As for wine, I’ll never forget tasting my first nice Barolo. That moment fundamentally changed my understanding of wine and opened my eyes to how great it could be. I didn’t know it then, but that single glass ultimately set off a chain of events that led me to the career I have today. Now, in my role at Restaurant August, I get to bring those types of experiences to my guests.”

Bastille Day Dinner

Restaurant August is hosting a Bastille Day Dinner on July 14.

“It’s going to be a great celebration of Restaurant August’s French roots, showcased through a six-course culinary journey influenced by different regions throughout France. Guests can expect a bright menu that reimagines classic French dishes with a New Orleans twist. Since we’re in the middle of summer, I wanted to make sure our wine offerings were light and refreshing. Chef Corey had the same idea in mind, which made curating the menu especially fun. One pairing I’m particularly excited about is the Fruits de Mer course served with a crisp Sancerre. When I think of summer, my ideal meal is fresh seafood paired with a bright, racy wine.”

Growth and Evolution of Wine Offerings

Restaurant August’s wine offerings have expanded dramatically in recent years.

“Since joining the team, I’m proud of how our wine program has evolved. With 365 selections and nearly 3,600 bottles, our list has grown to include both high-end, eye-catching labels and more eclectic, approachable options. New Orleans is a melting pot of so many different types of people, and I kept that in mind when developing the wine list. My main goal was to have something for everyone. While some may overlook certain regions or types of wine, it doesn’t mean they don’t belong. I started with the classics to build a strong foundation, then it was important to me that we fill in the gaps with wines for as many different situations as possible. This process is what has brought our wine program to where it is today.”

The wine list has expanded by more than 30% over the past year. This growth reflects Tyler and his team’s dedication to offering a vibrant, diverse selection that appeals to both connoisseurs and newcomers. Recent additions highlight regions like Priorat and Portugal, as well as the rising popularity of lesser-known Burgundy villages such as Maranges. Tyler has also expanded the by-the-glass offerings to include unique varietals like Timorasso from Italy’s Piedmont region.

Tyler emphasizes that the wine program is not just about labels but about creating a holistic dining experience that feels approachable and engaging.

“At Restaurant August, our main goal is to deliver an exceptional dining experience that guests truly connect with. In doing so, I believe our ability to take our work seriously without taking ourselves too seriously creates a welcoming atmosphere that really sets us apart. Guests can enjoy a refined, high-level menu without the pressure of needing to recognize every ingredient or wine label.”

French Heritage

New Orleans’ deep French heritage strongly influences Restaurant August, informing both the menu and the wine list.

“Dating back to the 1830s, 301 Tchoupitoulas has a storied past. Once a riverfront warehouse for tobacco and coffee storage, the building also housed a garment factory and tailor shop and Reily Electric Co., before becoming home to the beloved Restaurant August in the heart of New Orleans. In 2001, New Orleans business titan August “Duke” Robin enlisted Chef John Besh to create Restaurant August as a prominent fine-dining destination celebrating and elevating contemporary Creole cuisine. Restaurant August offers a seasonally inspired menu that combines southern Louisiana delicacies with French refinement. Every detail, especially our curated wine program, is designed to enhance the guests’ experience.”

“One producer I’m especially excited about right now from that region is Domaine Gille. From a culinary standpoint, our approach draws from the French traditions of elegance, multi-course meals, and the use of high-quality, seasonal ingredients.”