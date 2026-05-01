Feature

Two Women Shaping the Economy of Our Region

Fighting for a future that works for everyone, these two women are shaping the economy of our region

May 1, 2026   |By and
economy
Jasmine Brown DeRousselle, GNO, Inc., Chief External Affairs Officer; Annalisa Kelly, JEDCO, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Policy

It seems like almost every day JEDCO and GNO, Inc., are reporting big economic wins for the region. In the past year, JEDCO has pushed the second-most populated parish in Louisiana forward by forming a new brand of off-bottom oysters to boost the area’s seafood industry and by announcing the creation of the Jefferson Parish

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