Two Nights of Celebration: 20 Years of NOMA’s Sculpture Garden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Celebrate 20 years of New Orleans Museum of Art’s Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden during the Visionaries Gala and Garden Party Presented by First Horizon Bank. The two events—on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8, respectively—will highlight the natural and artistic beauty of the garden and will raise funds to support the future of the Besthoff Sculpture Garden and NOMA.

The event on Thursday, Nov. 7 kicks off with a DJ set at 6 p.m. in the garden by Delores Galore followed by live music from Grammy Award-winning artist DeeDee Bridgewater. The Rumble will perform on Friday, Nov. 8.

Light bites will be provided by Ralph Brennan Catering & Events with cocktails from The Sazerac Company. There will also be a silent auction of artwork.

The Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, located next to the New Orleans Museum of Art in City Park, opened in 2003 and has since grown to include over 60 sculptures by renowned artists such as Henry Moore, Louise Bourgeois and Jacques Lipchitz. The collection was largely built through the Besthoffs’ decades-long passion for modern and contemporary sculpture, which began in 1975 when they purchased a building in downtown New Orleans and commissioned a sculpture by Isamu Noguchi for its plaza. Their collection expanded from there, starting with works like George Rickey’s kinetic sculpture.

Tickets start at $150 for non-members. For information about the Visionaries Gala, click here.