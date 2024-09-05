Two New UNO Students Named Reginald F. Lewis Scholars

NEW ORLEANS — University of New Orleans students Jonathan Reed Jr. of New Orleans and Kyson Small of New Iberia, LA have been selected to represent UNO’s fourth cohort for the University of Louisiana System’s Reginald F. Lewis Scholars program. Each year, two sophomores from each of the nine UL System institutions are chosen based on academic merit, financial need and demonstrated leadership skills.

The 3-year program, created in 2021, is designed to enhance the collegiate experience of Black male students enrolled in the UL System’s nine universities. The students are provided educational programming, opportunities to conduct research, mentorship and co-curricular experiences, including a chance to study abroad in France during their junior year in college. Celyn Boykin, director of Career Services, is the UNO facilitator for the program.

Reed, a graduate of Warren Easton Charter High School, is majoring in accounting with aspirations to join a Big Four accounting firm. Reed said that the Lewis Scholars program is a crucial step in reaching his career goals. He believes that the program will provide him with valuable resources that are often not available to Black male college students, helping him to stand out in a competitive field.

Small, a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, is majoring in computer science with a goal of working for NASA. Small said that he is excited about the opportunities offered by the Lewis Scholars program and he has felt immediate support since becoming a scholar.

Reed and Small join current UNO Lewis Scholars Brandon Everett, an international studies major; Eian Bailey, a planning and urban studies major; and Joshua Joubert, a film and theatre major. The program is named for Reginald F. Lewis (1942-1993), who was the first Black American businessman to build a billion-dollar company, TLC Beatrice International Holdings, Inc.