Two New Orleans Hotels Join Hyatt Loyalty

CHICAGO (press release) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Maison Métier and The Barnett, two celebrated New Orleans properties located adjacent to one another and offering convenient access to the renowned French Quarter, have officially joined World of Hyatt loyalty program and respective Hyatt brands.

Maison Métier, after a rebrand and refresh, is entering The Unbound Collection as part of Hyatt’s luxury group. Simultaneously, The Barnett, which has undergone extensive renovations and reimagining, has joined JdV by Hyatt, a brand that celebrates the joy of life and local community. Both properties, managed by New Orleans based HRI Hospitality, will maintain an independent spirit while now being connected to Hyatt’s world-class service and World of Hyatt benefits as part of the program.

“We’re thrilled to grow our presence in New Orleans, a city known for its rich culture and vibrant history,” said Katie Johnson, global brand leader, Hyatt Luxury & Collection Brands. “These two unique downtown properties embody the true spirit of New Orleans, offering guests memorable experiences steeped in local culture.”

Maison Métier, owned by Domain Companies, is housed in a historic 1908 building and evokes the charm of a Parisian-style guesthouse, maintaining its architectural heritage while incorporating contemporary design touches. With 67 lavish guestrooms and suites, this thoughtfully curated hotel balances its storied past with modern luxury, making it a distinctive destination. Embracing its architectural history, contemporary finishes, curated art and eclectic décor, Maison Métier is committed to heightening the guest experience with elevated amenities and a selection of refreshed culinary concepts. The salon-style bar, a local favorite, continues its partnership with Paris-based Quixotic Projects, offering guests a vibrant blend of culinary delights and inventive cocktails.

The Barnett, owned through a joint venture of Domain Companies and HRI Hospitality, is located in a former neighborhood institution – Barnett’s Furniture Store – and has maintained its connection to New Orleans’ vibrant history. Situated among the city’s finest cultural touchpoints, the 234-room property offers guests a dynamic New Orleans experience, with musicality and culture at its core. In addition to thoughtful updates, the hotel’s culinary venues remain open and will soon receive new brand identities, including the former mainstay Italian restaurant, rooftop and pool bar, and music venue. Seaworthy restaurant remains under the same brand and culinary leadership.

Centrally located in the Warehouse Arts District of downtown New Orleans, The Barnett and Maison Métier are within walking distance of iconic attractions such as The WWII Museum, Caesar’s Superdome and Bourbon Street. Their locations provide an ideal home base for exploring the city’s premier dining, galleries, museums, shopping and nightlife, offering a true immersion into the culture and vibrancy of New Orleans. With their adjacency, the two properties also offer guests seamless access to exclusive shared amenities.

“We’re excited to see Maison Métier and The Barnett join the Hyatt family, bringing a new level of recognition and global reach,” said Matt Schwartz, Co-CEO, The Domain Companies. “These hotels have long been a part of the fabric of New Orleans, and our partnership with Hyatt will allow us to continue honoring the community while elevating the guest experience.”

“We are extremely proud to bring Maison Métier and The Barnett into the World of Hyatt program,” said Michael Coolidge, Chief Investment & Development Officer of HRI Hospitality. “These two properties perfectly capture the essence of New Orleans, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our strategic partnership with Hyatt as we operate them under their global brand platform. This relationship allows us to elevate the guest experience while maintaining the local character and charm of these iconic hotels, with the added benefits of Hyatt’s loyalty and sales program.”

As part of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, members can earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, wellbeing experiences and more. World of Hyatt members can save up to 10% with Member Rate or 15% with Member Rate Advance Purchase with reservations made at least 7 days prior to their stay. To join World of Hyatt, please visit worldofhyatt.com or complete enrollment at time of reservation.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing its namesake (joie de vivre), the JdV by Hyatt brand invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and X for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvbyhyatt.com.

About The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it’s a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. For a full list of hotels in the collection, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with #UnboundxHyatt.

About The Domain Companies

New Orleans-based The Domain Companies is one of the nation’s leading real estate development and investment companies specializing in sustainable, mixed-use development. Since its founding in 2004, Domain has been involved in over $2.5 billion of impactful, mixed-use real estate across various product types and markets. For more information, visit https://thedomaincos.com/.

About HRI Hospitality

With a 40-year legacy, HRI Hospitality (“HRIH“) has meticulously constructed a robust lodging and mixed-use platform under the seasoned leadership team’s guidance. The company currently owns and manages a diverse portfolio in the nation’s premier lodging markets, actively engaging in development, acquisitions and third-party management to enhance their offerings. While maintaining an active development pipeline, HRI Hospitality is committed to “Elevating the Urban Experience” for guests. Managing a portfolio of branded and independent institutional quality hotels in key U.S. markets, the company is an approved operator for all major full- and focused-service brands. Leveraging deep sector expertise and a vast industry network, HRIH’s hotel management platform, HRI Lodging, emphasizes a balanced approach, incorporating People, Profit, and Revenues. With extensive third-party management expertise and an owner’s perspective, HRI is adept at operating properties effectively, solidifying its position as an innovative leader in the hospitality industry. For more information, please visit http://hrihospitality.com/.