Two New Orleans Area Hospitals Receive Award Designations

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health is proud to announce that three different units at two of their hospitals have received Beacon Award Designations from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN). The Surgical Pulmonary Progressive Care Unit at East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) has been honored with the prestigious Silver Beacon Award designation, and the Cardiovascular Progressive Care Unit at EJGH received the Bronze Beacon Award designation. Additionally, the Burn Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at University Medical Center (UMC) New Orleans has been honored with a Silver Beacon Award designation. These recognitions are particularly significant as it marks the first time since 2020 that any hospital in Louisiana has been honored with these awards.

In reviewing a unit for the Beacon Award designation, the AACN focuses on three key areas: nursing workforce, work environment and patient outcomes. The Silver and Bronze Beacon Awards granted to the units at EJGH and UMC recognize nursing excellence within the unit and their dedication to providing outstanding care in an environment that prioritizes patients and fosters a positive workplace.

The Surgical Pulmonary Progressive Care Unit at EJGH is a specialized unit that provides care for patients suffering from respiratory failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, lung cancer and other respiratory conditions. A leader for heart health in the region, the Cardiovascular Progressive Care Unit at EJGH specializes in both cardiac and vascular surgeries as well as cardiac interventions.

“Starting out in 2023, we had one main goal – to rebuild and apply for the Beacon Award,” said Victoria Facquet Johnson, MSN, RN Clinical Director at EJGH who oversees both units. “Our foundation is rooted in maintaining a healthy work environment standard with excellent patient outcome. Achieving the Beacon Award validates the caliber of extraordinary nursing care provided within both units. These awards do not go to one single nurse; this is an award for the whole team. The two units worked closely together to ensure they both achieved this honor, and we are proud to be the first two units at EJGH to achieve this.”

Verified by the American Burn Association, the Burn Center at UMC delivers the highest standard of care to burn-injured patients and is the Gulf Coast’s only verified burn center from Galveston, TX to Tampa, FL. The diverse team brings a unique set of knowledge, skills and experience in managing the complex nature of burn injuries, which can require critical care, surgical reconstruction and rehabilitation. This award only further underscores the importance and credibility of their work.

“We’re proud to be recognized by the AACN Beacon Award as one of just seven Burn Centers nationwide delivering the highest standards of burn care,” said Dr. Jeffrey Carter, Medical Director of the UMC Burn Center. “This achievement reflects the incredible dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our hospital leadership.”

