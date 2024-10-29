Two Local Dignity Memorial Properties Win Excellence Award at NFDA Convention

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) has awarded its 2024 Pursuit of Excellence Award to Dignity Memorial providers Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden and Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries.

Funeral directors Katie Farris and Mary Artigue, along with community outreach director Jeanne Keene, accepted the awards on behalf of the two New Orleans area Dignity Memorial properties on October 21 during the 2024 NFDA International Convention & Expo at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

“It is always an honor to receive the Pursuit of Excellence Award, but being able to accept it at an NFDA convention hosted in our hometown makes it especially meaningful,” said Jerry Schoen, funeral director and director of community relations at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams at Grace and Lake Lawn, hardworking professionals who consistently bring comfort and personalized, compassionate care to the families we serve.”

To qualify for the NFDA’s Pursuit of Excellence Award, a funeral home must meet or surpass the comprehensive criteria established by the NFDA, which include adherence to state and federal regulations, ongoing staff education, and active community involvement. The award also recognizes funeral homes that provide outstanding programs and resources for bereaved families; actively contribute to the funeral service profession; and effectively promote their services through various marketing, advertising and public relations efforts. All participants in the program must also commit to the NFDA’s Pledge of Ethical Practices.

“We are thrilled that Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden and Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries have earned the 2024 Pursuit of Excellence Award,” said Jessica Koth, NFDA director of public relations. “This award, which has been conferred by NFDA for more than four decades, is a symbol of unparalleled dedication, innovation and service within the funeral profession. Earning this award is a testament not only to meeting the highest professional and ethical standards but also to their unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and deep-rooted dedication to the families and communities you serve.”

