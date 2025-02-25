Two Internationally Renowned Brands to Open at Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Lakeside Shopping Center, one of the region’s top shopping destinations, is welcoming two globally renowned brands: Mango and Alo Yoga. These additions will open their first locations in the area, adding to the center’s diverse selection of fashion, wellness, and lifestyle offerings. Both brands are set to open Summer 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome Mango and Alo Yoga to Lakeside,” said Lisa Manzella, general manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “These brands reflect the growing demand for versatile, stylish, and high-quality fashion. Their arrival underscores our commitment to curating an exceptional shopping experience for our community, and bringing in exclusive names to our outstanding collection of stores.”

Mango, the internationally acclaimed Spanish fashion retailer known for its contemporary and stylish collections, will open in the Dillard’s wing across from Arhaus. The 5,500-square-foot store will offer a modern and inviting shopping experience. With its signature fusion of modern aesthetics and timeless elegance, Mango is poised to bring effortless style to the local community.

Alo Yoga, the Los Angeles-based activewear brand, is loved by fitness enthusiasts and trendsetters alike. Known for its high-quality, fashion-forward athleisure, Alo Yoga will provide a welcoming environment for customers to discover performance-driven apparel designed for both practice and everyday wear. Alo Yoga will be located next to Free People near Center Court and occupy a 5,000-square-foot space.

Lakeside Shopping Center is also excited to share that two popular stores, Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s, are currently undergoing renovations. Victoria’s Secret, located at Center Court, and Chico’s, situated near Mignon Faget in the East wing, are both expected to unveil refreshed, modernized spaces by Spring 2025.

These renovations, alongside the arrival of Mango and Alo Yoga, reinforce Lakeside’s commitment to providing a dynamic and vibrant retail environment for all its guests.

About Lakeside Shopping Center

Celebrating 65 years of retail excellence, Lakeside Shopping Center is a premier shopping destination for the New Orleans area and the Gulf Coast region. With over 1.2 million square feet of retail space and more than 100 stores – including anchors like Dillard’s, Macy’s and J.C. Penney – the center offers shopping, dining, and entertainment experience for visitors of all ages.