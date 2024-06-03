Two Industrial Leases at Elmwood Distribution Center

ELMWOOD, La. — The Feil Organization has signed two new industrial leases for 20,700 square feet at Elmwood Distribution Center. The lessees are Mayesh Wholesale Florist (9,500 square feet) and 1-800 Radiator (11,200 square feet).

“Elmwood Distribution Center offers quality industrial and warehouse space, an integral component in the vitality of our local and regional economy,” said Colette Wharton, regional director at the Feil Organization. “We anticipate many years of success for Mayesh Wholesale Florist and 1-800 Radiator in their new spaces.”

Built in 1974, the property at 5600 Jefferson Highway includes one retail building and four warehouse buildings. The property has approximately 411,689 square feet of space on 22.92 acres of land. The warehouse spaces can be divided into suites ranging from 5,625 square feet to 25,000 square feet, each serviced by both docks and grade-level truck access doors.

1-800 Radiator was represented by Bert Duvic with Max Derbes, and Mayesh Wholesale Florist was represented by Gerard Henry with Max Derbes. Feil was represented in-house by Katina Spera in both transactions.

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City. Its portfolio includes over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.