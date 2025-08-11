Two-Day Auction Features 560 Jaeger Estate Items

NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Auction Gallery has announced that it will present more than 560 antiques, collectibles, and pop culture artifacts from the estate of the late New Orleans hotelier and real estate developer Joseph “Joe” Jaeger Jr. in a two-day sale Aug. 15–16.

The auction, held in two 10 a.m. sessions at Crescent City Auction Gallery’s headquarters at 1330 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, marks the first installment of sales featuring Jaeger’s extensive holdings.

The items, drawn from 28,000 square feet of storage, range from fine art and monumental garden statuary to whimsical memorabilia. A second auction is planned for a later date.

Jaeger Auction Highlights

The Crescent City Auction Gallery highlights include:

an early 20th-century Dunbar & Co. popcorn wagon restored in fire engine red with a yellow chassis, estimated at $5,000–$10,000;

a large oil-on-canvas “Napoleon Victorious at the Battle of Friedland (1807)” by Charles Lemiere after Ernest Meissonier, estimated at $2,000–$3,000; and

an Elton John–autographed Yamaha PSR-19 electric keyboard, estimated at $1,000–$2,000.

Adam Lambert, founder and president of Crescent City Auction Gallery, said the scale of the collection required the gallery to lease an additional 5,000 square feet of warehouse space.

“This auction has a high estimate of over $830,000 for just 565 items,” Lambert said, noting it is the largest single-owner sale the gallery has undertaken. Many of the pieces were displayed in hotels and developments Jaeger built or restored over his career.

Jaeger, who grew up in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward, rose from a 19-year-old apprentice plumber to president and CEO of the Metairie-based MCC Group by age 35. He later developed a portfolio of hotels, including the Bourbon Orleans, Dauphine Orleans, Hotel Mazarin, Maison Dupuy, and Audubon Cottages, and spearheaded the restoration of the Jung Hotel on Canal Street. His development work also extended beyond Louisiana, including a mixed-use resort in Flowood, Mississippi.

The Aug. 15–16 auction sessions begin at 10 a.m. each day. The full catalog is available at www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

Throughout his career, Jaeger supported many local civic entities, providing financing and mentorship to numerous small businesses in the region. Jaeger was also board chair of the Audubon Nature Institute and a member of the Delgado Foundation, Northshore Community Foundation, Northshore Business Council, Business Council of New Orleans, and many others.

About Crescent City Auction Gallery

Crescent City Auction Gallery is a privately owned auction company and one of New Orleans’ premier auctioneers of fine art and antiques. It is proud of its participation in the rich history and tradition of the New Orleans Auction culture.

Full-Service Auction House

Crescent City Auction Gallery, LLC is a locally owned and operated full-service auction house located on the historic St. Charles Ave streetcar line in New Orleans. Louisiana License # AB-411

Crescent City Auction Gallery concentrates on auctioning Local Estates, Fine Art (particularly of Southern or Louisiana interest), bric-a-brac, pottery, silver, jewelry, art glass, American, English and Continental furniture, lighting, oriental carpets, etc.

Real Estate

Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Real Estate department can handle the auction sale of properties both residential and commercial.

Specialize in Antiques

With the combined experience of 60+ years, CCAG’s auctioneers and staff specialize in Antiques and the Auction business. Our knowledge is obtained through over 45 years in the New Orleans Auction industry, owning antique stores in New Orleans and Mississippi, and operating the largest auction house in Hawaii & the South Pacific. This combination of talent, expertise, and enthusiasm has been welcomed by collectors and dealers alike.