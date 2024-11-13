Two Credit Unions in Mississippi and Louisiana are Planning to Merge

BILOXI, Miss. (Associated Press) — One credit union based in Mississippi and one based in Louisiana on Wednesday announced plans for a merger.

The Louisiana-based Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union would be merged into the Mississippi-based Keesler Federal Credit Union, according to a news release from the two institutions.

The move must be approved by both the National Credit Union Administration and members of Jefferson Financial.

- Sponsors -

Full integration under the Keesler Federal Credit Union name could be complete by late 2025 or early 2026, the institutions said.

The combined organization would have assets of just under $5 billion, with more than 900 employees in 55 locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the United Kingdom.

“From a business perspective, it is a great fit that will strengthen both institutions and allow greater accessibility and services,” said Andrew Swoger, president and CEO of Keesler Federal Credit Union.