TurnKey Renovators Expands Into Commercial Construction

NEW ORLEANS — TurnKey Renovators, a New Orleans-based firm specializing in high-quality residential remodeling, is expanding into the commercial construction market as part of a strategic growth plan for 2025 and beyond. The move marks a major step for the locally owned company, which has built a reputation for precision work and reliable project delivery across the Greater New Orleans area.

The expansion will allow TurnKey to take on larger projects such as office build-outs, tenant improvements and full-scale commercial renovations while maintaining its commitment to transparency, communication and craftsmanship.

“This is a game-changing moment for our team,” said Corey Gallagher, CEO of TurnKey Renovators. “Our clients have been asking us for years to take on their heavy commercial projects, and now we are ready to deliver with the same level of excellence that made us a trusted name in residential construction.”

Vice President of Production Jose Pineda said the company’s entry into commercial work reflects its long-term vision for growth. “This expansion isn’t just about taking on bigger projects — it’s about redefining what clients can expect from a commercial contractor,” he said. “We’ve built our reputation on trust, communication and craftsmanship in the residential space. Now we’re bringing that same standard to commercial construction, and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

TurnKey Renovators has already completed several light commercial projects and is now booking larger engagements for 2025 and beyond.

TurnKey’s announcement comes as the New Orleans-area construction market continues to diversify, with rising demand for commercial renovations, adaptive reuse projects and tenant improvements. Industry analysts say redevelopment and renovation work is gaining momentum as companies seek to modernize existing spaces rather than build new ones.

A recent downtown investment pipeline study cited more than $3 billion in active or planned construction and adaptive reuse projects across New Orleans, reflecting strong interest in repurposing older properties.

Nationally, a 2025 Urban Land Institute report found that adaptive reuse projects are often delivering faster returns and lower risks than new construction which is a trend mirrored in many urban markets including New Orleans.

About TurnKey Renovators

Founded in New Orleans, TurnKey Renovators provides comprehensive design and construction services for residential and commercial clients across southeast Louisiana. The company specializes in high-quality renovations, project management and client-centered construction solutions led by CEO Corey Gallagher and Vice President of Production Jose Pineda and Brian Hong, founder/CEO of Infintech Designs.