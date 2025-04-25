Tunica-Biloxi Joint Venture Begins Work on Key Project

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (press release) – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana announced the start of a project that will ultimately protect Plaquemines Parish from future hurricanes and weather events.

The Wilkinson Canal Pump Station Project is a critical infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing hurricane water flood prevention measures for hundreds of thousands of residents in south Louisiana.

The work will be completed by Tunica-Biloxi JSTAR, LLC (TB-JSTAR), a subsidiary of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe’s Economic Development Authority as part of a Joint Venture with JSTAR Enterprises.

- Sponsors -

TB-JSTAR began work in March 2025 in partnership with the New Orleans District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of this project. The work marks a historic achievement for the Tribe as the first project under their joint venture with JSTAR Enterprises.

The project involves replacing and repairing pumps at the Wilkinson Pump Station, directly safeguarding lives, homes and properties in a region highly vulnerable to severe weather events.

“This is not just a contract, it is a responsibility,” said Tabitha Frost, President of Tunica-Biloxi Services and an architect of the Tribe’s expansion into federal contracting. “The Wilkinson Canal Pump Station Project underscores our commitment to creating a tangible impact in our communities while building sustainable economic opportunities for the Tribe. This is just the beginning as we carve a path forward in the federal contracting arena.”

TB-JSTAR serves as the prime contractor on this standalone project, taking charge of day-to-day management, safety, regulatory compliance, and execution of the work itself. The joint venture is a strategic partnership between Tunica-Biloxi Services, LLC, a current Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 8(a) Program participant and HUBZone firm and New Orleans-based JSTAR Enterprises, a woman owned small business, HUBZone firm, and former participant in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 8(a) Program.

The SBA 8(a) Program is a business development initiative that provides small businesses with resources, mentorship and opportunities to compete in federal contracting. The TB-JSTAR JV is serviced by the SBA’s Louisiana District Office. Two years ago, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe identified federal contracting as a pathway for economic growth and hired Frost in December of 2024 to lead the federal government portfolio. The Tribe’s proactive steps are now yielding significant results, with several projects in progress, including a roof replacement at Shaw Air Force Base.

A key figure in the project is Wendy Barbry Lemoine, a tribal member and President of TB-JSTAR, whose administrative oversight and coordination are pivotal to its success. Lemoine’s leadership embodies the Tribe’s commitment to fostering talent from within and empowering members to take on critical roles in advancing their shared vision.

- Sponsors -

Chairman Marshall Pierite of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe emphasized the broader significance of this achievement. “This milestone exemplifies the vision and resilience of the Tunica-Biloxi people. Through strategic partnerships and leveraging federal programs like the 8(a) initiative, we are driving economic growth and ensuring the well-being of our community and the region. I couldn’t be prouder of Tabitha, Wendy, and the entire team for leading us into this new era.”

The Wilkinson Canal Pump Station Project symbolizes the beginning of a transformative journey for the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe in federal contracting. By addressing urgent infrastructure needs and safeguarding communities, the Tribe is proving its capability to deliver meaningful, high-impact solutions.

For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

About the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

The Tunica-Biloxi people first appeared in the Mississippi Valley. In the late 1700s, they settled near south of Marksville in east-central Louisiana. Today, the Tribe has more than 1,600 members throughout the United States, primarily in Louisiana, Texas, and Illinois. The modern Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is composed of Tunica, Biloxi (a Siouan-speaking people from the Gulf coast), Ofo (also a Siouan people), Avoyel (a Natchezan people), and Choctaw. Although ancestry is typically intermixed through marriages, tribal members typically identify either as Tunica, Biloxi or Biloxi-Choctaw. The tribe owns and operates the Paragon Casino Resort, the largest employer in Central Louisiana. For more information about the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/ and “like” us on Facebook.