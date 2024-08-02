Tulane’s School of Professional Advancement Offers Free AI Bootcamp

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane School of Professional Advancement (SoPA) is set to offer a free, semester-long Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp, designed to provide beginners with a thorough understanding of AI. The bootcamp will run from Monday, Aug. 26, to Friday, Dec. 6, featuring a flexible, self-paced learning format complemented by four in-person meetings with Tulane faculty.

Registration is now open, but space is limited. Participants will delve into the fundamentals of AI, including its applications, use cases, and transformative effects on daily life. The course will cover key concepts such as machine learning, deep learning and neural networks and address ethical concerns related to AI. Additionally, students will receive guidance on starting a career in the field.

This bootcamp is part of the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate program, offering students the chance to earn both the Google certificate and an IBM/Coursera shareable certificate. Those interested should note that the course does not provide university credit and is not available to Tulane students, faculty, or staff.

- Sponsors -

This year, the University of Pennsylvania became the first Ivy League university to offer a degree in AI. Schools such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology and Purdue are also offering courses in the rapidly developing industry

The Tulane School of Professional Advancement aims to enhance the professional lives of working adults through flexible degree and certificate programs. With 12 undergraduate degrees, nine master’s programs, and various graduate and undergraduate certificates, SoPA emphasizes applied learning and instruction from leading industry experts.

Click here to register.