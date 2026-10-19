Tulane’s 47th Business Forum to Explore Economic Future

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Association of Business Alumni will host its 47th annual forum, “Game Changers: Infrastructure, Investments, and Innovation in Louisiana’s New Economy,” on Oct. 30, bringing together business and industry leaders to discuss economic growth, investment and innovation in Louisiana. Topics will include finance, automation, artificial intelligence, healthcare, sports and hospitality.

The forum will feature a keynote discussion with Kevin Ferguson, deputy mayor and chief of staff for the City of New Orleans; Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans; and Walter J. Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. The discussion will focus on the city’s sports infrastructure, investment opportunities, potential venue developments and long-term economic growth.

The forum will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the La Nouvelle Orléans Ballroom at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which is hosting the event. Entergy Louisiana is the presenting sponsor, IMTT is the underwriter, and the Tulane Association of Business Alumni is the event sponsor.

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Business Leaders to Discuss Innovation and Investment

Josh Fleig, chief innovation officer at Louisiana Economic Development, and Rob Lalka, Albert R. Lepage Professor in Business and executive director of the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business, will present findings from Louisiana’s first statewide startup report. The report, a collaboration between Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO) and the Albert Lepage Center, will examine funding trends, investment activity, industry growth and emerging innovation hubs. The presentation will also address changes in the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and opportunities for growth.

Erica J. Washington, data analytics program manager for the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health, will discuss healthcare delivery and public health infrastructure across Louisiana, including challenges and initiatives affecting access to medical services.

Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts will provide an update on the university and its future plans.

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Tulane: AI and Investment Panels

Kimberly Gramm, chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer of the Tulane Innovation Institute, will moderate a panel examining how AI, automation and digital transformation are affecting businesses in the Gulf South. Panelists will include Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer of First Solar Inc.; Curtis Blank Jr., director of maintenance and engineering for Associated Terminals; Carlin Conner, chairman and CEO of IMTT; and Michael Perry, head of commercial strategy for Persona AI.

A second panel, moderated by David C. Rieveschl of Stone Pigman, will examine the role of venture capital and private equity in Louisiana’s business landscape, including how investors evaluate opportunities, allocate capital and support company growth. Panelists will include Kwamena Aidoo, co-founder and managing partner of Corridor Ventures; Tom Ambrose, partner at Black Bay Partners; Tyler Houin, managing director of Carr’s Hill Capital Partners Management LP; and Evan Nicoll, co-founder and managing partner of 1834 Ventures.

The Tulane Association of Business Alumni, part of the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University, represents more than 30,000 alumni worldwide. The annual forum is one of the association’s principal events and features speakers addressing a range of business topics.

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Registration is $300 for the public and $225 for Tulane alumni and includes a continental breakfast, networking hour and lunch. Accountants can earn 5.0 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits, engineers can earn 5.0 Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits, and attorneys can earn 3.66 general Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits by attending.