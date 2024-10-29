Tulane University to Host Major Future of Energy Forum

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University will host the inaugural Tulane Future of Energy Forum from Nov. 13 to 15, gathering global thought leaders who are focused on innovation and driving transformative change in the energy sector.

The free event will bring together top leaders from business, government, academia and nonprofits to discuss practical strategies for meeting growing global energy demands while advancing toward a lower-carbon future. It will explore solutions ranging from emerging technologies and policy innovations to adapting investment strategies and consumer behavior.

Speakers include Ken Ahmann, COO, Colusa Indian Energy; Dustin Davidson, Deputy Secretary, Louisiana Dept. of Energy and Natural Resources; former Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards; Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer, Louisiana Economic Development; Rob Guthrie, CEO, Bernhard; Jay Hakes, author, The Presidents and The Planet; Andrew Holland, CEO, Fusion Industry Association; Dr. Roderick Jackson, U.S. Department of Energy Oppenheimer Fellow; Michael Mazzola, executive director, Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL); Aniket Shah, global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainable finance strategy at Jefferies Group LLC; Becky Shearman, program director, National Science Foundation; Anu Varadharajan, Director of Sustainability and Taxation, KPMG; and many more. The forum will also feature interdisciplinary energy and sustainability researchers and experts from across Tulane University.

“Energy impacts every dimension of modern life; its future is the future of us all,” Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts said in a press release. “Tulane’s Future of Energy Forum will convene leaders from across politics, business, science and society to engage in vital conversations that will shape the energy systems of tomorrow. Together, we will explore solutions to meet the world’s energy demands while driving prosperity and sustainability for future generations.”

The forum’s theme, Can Energy Pragmatism Secure Our Energy Future, will focus on how far practical energy solutions can go to secure the energy future and address the demands of the global public.

The forum will also highlight Louisiana’s role in the expanding energy landscape. Long a center of the oil and gas industry, the state is increasingly becoming a hub for alternative energy innovations such as wind power, carbon capture and hydrogen.

“As a major energy hub, Louisiana is the ideal location for such a gathering of leading researchers, policymakers, and producers of the energy sources that will power and protect the future,” said Tulane Provost Robin Forman, senior vice president for academic affairs. “We need to bring real-world thinking into how we address the energy challenges ahead, and that’s what this forum is all about.”

The Future of Energy Forum will feature in-depth discussions and sessions on a range of topics, including the role of artificial intelligence and analytics in energy; energy independence and grid security; electricity systems governance; emerging technologies and innovation; the expanding roles of energy sources including liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, offshore wind, fusion, and solar; and the evolution of the oil and gas industry.

The forum will also feature conversations on NSF Engines: Louisiana Energy Transition Engine, spearheaded by Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL), which advances the global energy transition through high-impact technology development and innovation supporting the energy industry in lowering carbon emissions. Funded by a groundbreaking $160 million award from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s NSF Engines program, and an additional $67.5 million from Louisiana Economic Development (LED), FUEL brings together a growing team of universities, community and technical colleges, state agencies, and industry and capital partners to advance high-impact technology development and innovation that supports the energy industry in lowering carbon emissions.

Forum attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading industry experts and policymakers and network with top executives and decision-makers from across the energy sector.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held on Tulane’s uptown campus in New Orleans. Seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis by registering online here.