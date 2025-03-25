Tulane University School of Architecture Announces New Name

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Reflecting a decade of evolution in transformative education, research and design, the Tulane University School of Architecture is expanding its name.

The Tulane University School of Architecture and Built Environment embodies the school’s growing reputation as a leader in interdisciplinary design education, groundbreaking research and impact beyond the foundation of architecture. The new name announcement comes as the university completed a major reimagining and expansion of the school’s campus home, Richardson Memorial Hall.

“This new designation is driven by the school’s broadening mission and scope, which play a vital role in the unprecedented success and momentum Tulane is experiencing in every aspect of university life, including academic and research excellence, record-breaking admission and the exponential physical growth of both the uptown and downtown campuses,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said. “This new identity highlights the role of our students, faculty and staff in improving the human condition by creating the future buildings, streets, landscapes, cities and regions of the world.”

Architecture and Built Environment Dean Iñaki Alday said the name is fitting for a new kind of school and student.

“Architecture will continue to expand into a multidisciplinary approach to improve how we live in and engage with the environment around us. After several years of brainstorming and action in this direction, we have aligned our name with the current and future reality of an evolving industry and how our school has grown to support it,” Alday said. “Tulane School of Architecture and Built Environment is emerging as the place to be—the place for top students and scholars of all backgrounds to practice collective stewardship of the challenges and ideas that shape the planet we inhabit.”

The School of Architecture and Built Environment’s name also celebrates the increased interests of students, faculty and staff to engage in collaborations with social science, geography, graphic design, preservation, civil engineering, urban planning and more, opening opportunities for the entire university.

“Many of the most pressing issues facing our society – including health and aging, environmental resilience, our growing use of energy, and many others – intersect in crucial ways with questions about how we engage with and use the spaces, interior and exterior, all around us,” said Tulane Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Robin Forman. “This name change signifies that our School of Architecture and Built Environment will be playing a greater role in these areas, enhancing not only the experiences of its own faculty and students, but also enriching, and adding essential expertise to, some of the most crucial work being carried out across campus.”

Over the last decade, the newly named school has provided an ever-growing student body an increased number of academic offerings including design, urban development and landscape architecture. Enrollment has grown from 280 students in 2018 to more than 800 in fall 2024, with faculty and staff nearly doubling.

Alday says the School of Architecture and Built Environment is committed to being a leader in addressing major issues such as climate change and social progress through design and innovation. To further expand its array of studies, a major and minor of sustainable urbanism and a dual-degree Master of Landscape Architecture and Engineering are among the many recently added programs.

Originally built in 1908, the five-story Richardson Memorial Hall, which recently welcomed students back after a major renovation and expansion, now boasts 17,000 square feet of new space, enhancing the original 45,000-square-foot structure and recasting its interior spaces. The renovation features new studios, review spaces, classrooms, a gallery, offices and meeting rooms. Architecture students and faculty participated in the creation of the new building by proposing design solutions and expressing their priorities.

The school will celebrate the grand re-opening of its home building and the name expansion at a special Richardson Memorial Hall Dedication ceremony for the entire Tulane community on April 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Gibson Quad. The celebration continues at the School of Architecture and Build Environment’s Awards Gala on April 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event supports student scholarships and recognizes the achievements of the school’s community.