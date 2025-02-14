Tulane University Announces Plan for New Indoor Practice Field

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tulane University is further enhancing the student-athlete experience with an exciting new project that will ensure they have the resources needed to compete at the highest level. The university plans to transform a section of the Claiborne Parking Lot, located behind Greer Field at Turchin Stadium, into a first-class enclosed practice field.



Once completed, the facility will serve as a training ground for the Green Wave football team as well as each of Tulane’s 17 NCAA Division I sports. The enclosed practice field will feature an inflatable, removable cover and sides and will be the approximate width of a football field. The domed covering will be 60 feet high to accommodate punting and kicking practice. The indoor field will be approximately 65-70 yards. The roof and sides covering the field are inflatable and can be disassembled and removed for hurricanes and other purposes.



“With this new indoor practice field, we’re giving our student-athletes and coaches the ability to train in a state-of-the-art, all-season venue without having to adjust their training schedules due to weather or other outside forces,” said Tulane University Athletic Director, David Harris. “This is an effort Green Wave fans have longed for – one which further underscores our commitment to excellence in athletics and providing the best for our teams and supporters.”

Pending permit approvals, the proposed timeline anticipates the field and covering will be installed for the start of the 2025 Green Wave season in August.



Tulane University has secured sufficient parking for football and baseball game days, as well as for staff and students who currently use the parking lot during the week. As the construction timeline continues and the 2025 season approaches, Tulane will contact permit holders for the Claiborne Lot regarding their new, available parking locations.

