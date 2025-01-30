Tulane University Announces “Moving the Chains” – A Discussion on Civil Rights History in Professional Football

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University is set to host “Moving the Chains,” a discussion on professional football’s role in the civil rights movement in New Orleans. The event will feature Tulane alumna and New Orleans author Erin Grayson Sapp, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Bobby Bell and Ron Mix. Scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Tulane University Law School’s Weinmann Hall (Room 110), the event is free and open to the public. Attendees are requested to register here in advance.

The conversation will delve into the historic 1965 protest that paved the way for desegregation on the football field and examine the broader impact of sports on societal change. On the 60th anniversary of the walkout, Sapp’s acclaimed book, “Moving the Chains: The Civil Rights Protest That Saved the Saints and Transformed New Orleans,” chronicles the 1965 AFL All-Star Game boycott, where 58 players—Black and white—stood together in protest of the town’s lingering segregation practices and public abuse of Black players.

In January 1965, New Orleans was selected to host the American Football League (AFL) All-Star Game at Tulane Stadium. However, upon arrival, Black players faced significant racial discrimination, including being denied taxi services and entry to certain establishments. In response, 21 Black players voted to boycott the game, and they were supported by many of their white teammates. This collective action led to the relocation of the game to Houston, Texas.

- Sponsors -

This protest not only highlighted the challenges of segregation in professional sports but also underscored the potential for athletes to influence societal change. The boycott is credited with contributing to the eventual desegregation of professional football and had lasting implications for the civil rights movement within sports.

Bell and Mix, key figures in the movement, will share their experiences, from walking out of Tulane Stadium to breaking barriers that reshaped the future of professional football in New Orleans. Their insights, combined with Sapp’s research, promise to provide a comprehensive look at this pivotal moment in sports and civil rights history.

For more information and to register for the event, visit Tulane University’s events page here.