Tulane University Announces Awards Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tulane University will host a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated and expanded Richardson Memorial Hall on April 24 to celebrate the transformation of one of the oldest buildings on Tulane’s uptown campus.

Richardson has been home to the School of Architecture since 1968 and now serves the recently renamed School of Architecture and Built Environment.

The ambitious four-year construction project has added 17,000 square feet to the original 45,000-square-foot historic structure, creating a state-of-the-art facility that now features new studios, classrooms, a gallery, review spaces, and meeting rooms—many designed with direct input from architecture students and faculty.

“The reopening of Richardson Memorial Hall represents a significant milestone for our school and the university,” said Dean Iñaki Alday. “This revitalized facility not only honors our rich architectural heritage but provides an innovative learning environment that will prepare our students to build a more impactful future for the built environment.”

The renamed School of Architecture and Built Environment reflects the expanded scope and vision of the program, which Alday notes is “fitting for a new kind of school and student” as they begin this new chapter in the building’s storied history.

Following the dedication ceremony, the School will host its Architecture and Built Environment Awards Gala from 6-9 p.m., honoring distinguished alumni who have made lasting contributions to the field and the city of New Orleans:

Errol Barron (A ’64) will receive the first Faculty Luminary Award, recognizing his distinguished career as an architect, educator, and artist whose award-winning work and decades of teaching have profoundly influenced the architectural community.

Robert Ivy (A ’76) will be presented with the first Distinguished Alumni Award for his exceptional leadership, advocacy, and scholarship as former CEO of the American Institute of Architects and past editor-in-chief of Architectural Record.

Gayle Benson (HA ’14), owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, will be honored with the Friend of the School Award for her exceptional support of the Tulane School of Architecture and Built Environment and contributions to the development of New Orleans.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will receive the Advocate for Architecture and the City award, recognizing his exceptional cultural and aesthetic impact on the arts and the unique character of New Orleans.

The evening will also serve as a fundraiser for student scholarships, reinforcing the school’s commitment to education and innovation in architecture and the built environment.