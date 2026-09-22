Tulane to Host Nature-Based Resilience Training

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University’s Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy will host a three-day executive education course Oct. 15-17 focused on nature-based approaches to disaster resilience, bringing participants into the field to examine projects across New Orleans.

The course, “Nature-Based Resilience Leadership: From Community Practice to Scalable Impact,” is part of the academy’s Fall Institute and will take place at the Tulane School of Social Work’s downtown campus, 127 Elk Place.

Designed as an interdisciplinary continuing education program, the training will explore how nature-based resilience practices can move from community-level implementation to broader applications.

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The opening day, Oct. 15, will feature an experiential learning program led by Todd Reynolds, executive director of Groundwork New Orleans. Participants will visit nature-based resilience project sites throughout the city to examine how these approaches are being implemented locally.

Professional Development Opportunities

The course offers continuing education credits for professionals working in architecture, floodplain management and ecology. Participants may receive one of the following:

12 continuing education credit hours through the Association of State Floodplain Managers.

24 Health, Safety and Welfare learning units through the American Institute of Architects.

Four Category I(a) continuing education hours through the Ecological Society of America.

Participants will also receive a certificate of completion from Tulane’s Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy.

The registration fee is $1,500, including the training and applicable continuing education credits.

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Employees of Louisiana community-based nonprofit organizations and state or local government agencies are eligible for a $500 discount, reducing the cost to $1,000. Eligible participants must contact organizers for verification before registering.

The course will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Registration closes Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. or when capacity is reached.