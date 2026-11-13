Tulane Teams Win AMA Marketing Competition

NEW ORLEANS — Teams from Tulane University took first and second place at the American Marketing Association (AMA) New Orleans’ fifth annual Undergraduate Marketing Case Competition, held Nov. 10 at Tulane University’s Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex.

AMA New Orleans partnered with Adobe Creative Campus to organize the competition, which provides undergraduate marketing students with hands-on, real-world experience while helping a local company work toward its business goals.

This year’s participating business was The Cook Shop, a New Orleans Creole and Cajun seasoning brand selected through AMA New Orleans’ partnership with Propeller, a nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses. The challenge focused on brand positioning, with students given three weeks to develop marketing strategies with guidance from professional coaches. Their task was to help The Cook Shop sharpen its target audience and distinguish itself in the marketplace.

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AMA Competition winning team presentation. Photo provided by Tulane University.

Six teams participated in the competition: four from Tulane University, one from Loyola University New Orleans and one from LSU New Orleans. The teams developed their plans using Adobe Express and presented their recommendations to a panel of judges that included Mischa Shankerman, senior marketing analyst at Entergy; Tammy Mann, co-founder and creative director at The Path Collective; and Shahi Hafez, digital director at Von Mack.

The first-place team of Maddie Rothfeld, Bridie Ward, Ella Patti and Alexandra Ossipov-Grodsky received $500 for their concept, The Krewe Box, a monthly subscription box themed around a different Mardi Gras parade each month.

The proposed box would include Cajun and Creole seasoning, a recipe card featuring a monthly dish, a signature sauce to accompany the recipe, uncooked rice and a new flavor of precooked rice to try, such as Throw Me Something Jambalaya Rice for Mardi Gras Day.

“Honestly, this was so much more than a competition. Kara trusted us with her family’s story, and the four of us brought our own personalities and our favorite parts of living in New Orleans into it. Like The Cook Shop, it was really about the people around the table, and we’re so grateful we got to share it,” said Patti.

The second-place team of Jessica Marcus, Juliana Upp and Olivia Tawakol received $300. Their presentation, “From Spice Rack to Everyday Lifestyle: A Little Louisiana Flavor for Every Moment,” outlined a strategy for the next chapter of The Cook Shop’s brand.

AMA Competition 2nd Place Team – L to R: Olivia Tawakol, Juliana Upp and Jessica Marcus. Photo provided by Tulane University.

“In its fifth year, the AMA New Orleans Case Competition drew a record number of students, and families joined them in supporting the teams. I was pleased that Steve Watson of Adobe could see firsthand the work students put into developing marketing strategies for The Cook Shop. We look forward to growing the competition in partnership with Adobe and giving more students the opportunity to tackle marketing challenges for local businesses,” said Charique L. Richardson, president of AMA New Orleans.

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About Adobe Creative Campus

The Adobe Creative Campus program recognizes colleges and universities worldwide that provide students with access to Adobe’s creative, productivity and artificial intelligence tools. Participating institutions offer resources such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and generative AI features from Adobe Firefly to help students develop digital communication and creative skills.

For more information, visit https://www.adobeforeducation.com/higher-ed/creative-campus.

About AMA New Orleans

The New Orleans chapter of the American Marketing Association provides networking, professional development and educational opportunities for local marketing professionals. The chapter hosts events featuring industry speakers and connects members with national AMA resources.

For more information, visit https://www.amaneworleans.com.