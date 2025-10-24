Tulane Scholar Elected to the National Academy of Medicine

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tulane University’s Anita Raj, PhD, a globally recognized scholar whose research on gender, public health, violence prevention and numerous other areas ranks among the most widely cited in the world, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), one of the most prestigious honors in the fields of health and medicine.

Raj serves as the executive director of Tulane’s Newcomb Institute and the Nancy Reeves Dreux Endowed Chair and Professor of Public Health in the Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. She has more than two decades of leadership in advancing research at the intersection of health, gender and global development. Her work has shaped public health strategies around the world.

“This selection recognizes Dr. Raj as a world-leading researcher, author and scholar whose innovative and interdisciplinary approach is discovering real solutions to society’s greatest challenges,” Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts said. “Dr. Raj is emblematic of the quality of faculty we are attracting to Tulane and the global impact they are making. She exemplifies Tulane’s mission to make life better for others through research and the pursuit of knowledge.”

- Sponsors -

National Recognition and Tulane University Praise

Election to the National Academy of Medicine honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and a commitment to service. New members are elected by current members through a highly selective process that acknowledges those who have made major contributions to advancing medical science, health care and public health.

“I am thrilled that the National Academy has recognized what we have known all along, that Anita is one of the country’s most important and impactful researchers on a variety of issues related to public health and well-being,” Tulane’s Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Robin Forman said. “She is also a wonderful colleague and extraordinary campus leader who is dedicated to the success of the institution and everyone around her.”

This year’s NAM class was announced on Oct. 20.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

“To be recognized by the nation’s leading scientific minds is deeply gratifying, personally meaningful and very inspiring,” Raj said. “I am both honored and humbled. I am profoundly grateful for this recognition, which reaffirms the value of research that seeks to understand and improve the health and well-being of all people.”

Global Impact and Research Leadership

Raj has led numerous large-scale, cross-disciplinary research initiatives in collaboration with other universities, community organizations and international agencies. Her work has addressed pressing global issues such as gender-based violence, adolescent and women’s health and access to education and economic opportunity. Raj’s research has been supported by the National Institutes of Health, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

“Dr. Anita Raj is a powerhouse research scientist and her election to the National Academy of Medicine is recognition of the important multi-disciplinary work she has accomplished,” said Thomas LaVeist, dean of Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane. “Anita has given voice to critical issues in reproductive health, maternal and child health, and against gender-based violence, and I am so happy to see her being honored for all of her hard work and dedication.”

- Sponsors -

Before joining Tulane, Raj held faculty and leadership positions at the University of California San Diego, and at the Boston University School of Public Health. A prolific scholar, Raj has authored more than 350 peer-reviewed publications and is recognized as one of the most referenced researchers in her field. She also serves as a trusted advisor to academic, nonprofit and policy organizations worldwide.

Originally established as the Institute of Medicine in 1970 by the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine, and related policy and inspires positive actions across sectors. NAM works alongside the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Engineering to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conducts other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions.