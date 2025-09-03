Tulane Receives $10M Career Readiness Gift

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A major gift from longtime Tulane University supporters David and Marion Mussafer will launch a university-wide initiative that will impact graduates for generations to come and help transform the university’s educational experience. The Mussafers’ $10 million gift will support a comprehensive career readiness program that embeds paid internships and professional development into the heart of the undergraduate journey and positions the university as a national leader in preparing students for success beyond graduation.

In recognition of the gift through the Mussafer Family Foundation, Tulane will unveil the David and Marion Mussafer Internship Initiative, which aims to ensure that every student in Newcomb-Tulane College — the university’s primary academic home for full-time undergraduates — can obtain paid internships, mentorships and real-world career experiences as part of their Tulane education.

“This is the perfect complement to Tulane’s interdisciplinary, holistic curriculum that emphasizes hands-on learning, discovery and personal growth,” President Michael A. Fitts said. “The Mussafers’ extraordinary generosity enhances our goal of preparing Tulane graduates to become leaders who will make a positive impact on the world as they pursue their passion for collaboration, creative thinking and innovative solutions. We are deeply grateful for the Mussafers’ commitment to our students and their unwavering belief in Tulane’s mission.”

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, students who complete paid internships are much more likely to receive job offers after graduation, earn higher starting salaries and transition from part-time to full-time roles more quickly. By vastly expanding opportunities for students across all fields of study, the Mussafers’ objective is for every undergraduate to find a paid internship.

All Tulane undergraduates will be able to access the Mussafer Internship Initiative’s services through an easy-to-use centralized portal. The initiative will offer students a robust framework for career development, combining high-impact preparation, personalized placement support and ongoing professional growth. The Mussafers’ gift will facilitate student stipends and employer partnerships, along with mentorship, training and immersive career experiences.

“This wonderful gift from David and Marion Mussafer will ensure that our extraordinary students have every opportunity to find their way into professional roles that best match their strengths and interests and allow them to make their most meaningful contributions to their communities,” said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Robin Forman. “By giving us the resources to enhance the experiential learning of our students, the Mussafers are amplifying the positive impact our graduates have on the world around us.”

In partnership with Tulane Alumni, the Mussafer Internship Initiative will leverage the university’s global alumni and families network to connect students with internships and mentorships beyond campus.

David Mussafer is chairman and managing partner of Advent International, LP, a Boston-based global private equity firm, and chair of the Board of Tulane. Marion Mussafer is the owner of M Home Design Group LLC and currently sits on various nonprofit boards in Boston and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“Tulane has shaped so much of who I am because of the education I received here — and it has done the same for many others,” said David Mussafer. “This gift is about opening that same horizon of possibility for future generations — giving every student the chance to discover their potential and take bold first steps into their careers. Marion and I also hope Tulanians everywhere will join us in this vision and help broaden and sustain the internship and mentorship network that can change students’ lives.”

The Mussafer Internship Initiative will prepare students to apply classroom learning to industry and professional settings and contribute across sectors.

“Tulane’s cross-disciplinary approach to undergraduate education fosters critical thinkers with intellectual curiosity and a drive for purposeful learning,” said Mollye Demosthenidy, dean of Newcomb-Tulane College. “Now, with the Mussafers’ visionary support, we can strengthen this approach and ensure that experiential learning through internships becomes a defining feature of every student’s journey. This initiative will empower them to graduate with the skills, experience and networks that lead to meaningful careers.”

The Mussafers’ latest gift builds on their legacy at Tulane, which includes support to create Mussafer Hall, the university’s hub for academic advising and career services, and to endow the chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer at the Tulane Innovation Institute, where David and Marion serve on the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council. The Mussafers are also members of the Paul Tulane Society and serve on numerous advisory councils at the university.