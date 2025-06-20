Tulane Performs First Heart Transplant at East Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH), in partnership with Tulane University and LCMC Health, has successfully completed its first heart transplant, increasing access to life-saving care in a region plagued by higher-than-average rates of heart disease.

The procedure was performed through the Tulane University Heart Failure and Transplant Program at EJGH, which was officially authorized by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) to perform heart transplants in Dec. 2024. UNOS is the non-profit organization that manages the national Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).

Louisiana consistently ranks among the states with the highest rates of heart disease in the nation. Historically, residents had limited access to high-level cardiac services such as transplants. Now, patients in the region can receive comprehensive, advanced cardiovascular care close to home.

“This monumental achievement marks a new era for East Jefferson General Hospital and advanced cardiac care in our community,” said EJGH CEO Greg Nielsen. “It is the culmination of immense dedication and expertise from our entire team, who have worked tirelessly toward this. For our patients and their families, it means faster access to innovative, highly specialized treatment and better outcomes without having to leave the area. We are not just performing procedures; we are fundamentally raising the bar for heart care in New Orleans, solidifying EJGH’s role as a leading hub for specialty care, cutting-edge treatment and academic medicine, ultimately building a healthier future for everyone we serve.”

This announcement follows EJGH’s recent designation as a HeartCARE Center, a National Distinction of Excellence by the American College of Cardiology, recognizing the hospital’s commitment to comprehensive, high-quality cardiovascular care, professional excellence and community engagement. EJGH is currently the only hospital in the Greater New Orleans area to receive this national honor.

“This milestone is the result of extraordinary dedication and vision from our entire transplant team,” said Dr. Jamil Borgi, Heart and Lung Transplant Surgeon and Program Leader at EJGH. “Our mission is to deliver world-class heart care to the people of Louisiana, without requiring them to leave the state.”

The successful transplant also reflects the impact of LCMC Health’s partnership with Tulane University, finalized in Jan. 2023. As part of that partnership, a $220 million investment was made into three LCMC Health hospitals, including EJGH. The collaboration aims to strengthen healthcare access, advance academic medicine, and bring innovative technology and specialty services to communities throughout the region.

“Our team is proud to be part of this landmark achievement,” said Dr. Sasa Vukelic, Head of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology at EJGH. “This is more than just a clinical success—it’s a turning point for our patients, our hospital, and the future of advanced cardiovascular treatments in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Gulf South region.”

About East Jefferson General Hospital

East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) is a not-for-profit community hospital that was formed in 1965, opened its doors in 1971 and joined LCMC Health, an 8-hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region, in 2020. The 420-bed hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations and is Louisiana’s first Nurse Magnet hospital. For more information on EJGH, visit online at www.ejgh.org.