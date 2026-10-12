Tulane Panel to Examine AI’s Impact on $520B Consulting Industry

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business will bring together three top executives to discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming management consulting.

“The Future of Consulting,” the fall 2026 Freeman Futurist Series discussion, will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Marshall Family Commons, located on the first floor of the Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex on Tulane’s uptown campus. Cliff Farrah, chief strategy officer of Accenture’s global corporate strategy and growth division, will moderate. A networking reception will follow the discussion.

The event is free and open to the public. While registration is not mandatory, it is strongly encouraged. Complete the event registration form to secure your spot.

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“Thought is now cheap, and that’s triggering a massive shift across the $520 billion consulting industry,” Farrah said. “To understand what lies ahead, we need to look beyond the AI hype and examine how the traditional billable-hour model, client relationships and value creation are being rebuilt from the ground up. This conversation will bring together leaders from boutique strategy, captive consulting and the Big Four to explore the shift and what it means to Tulane students and alumni around the world.”

Industry Leaders Discuss Future of Consulting at Tulane

The discussion will feature influencer Benno Duenkelsbuehler, founding CEO and “chief growth sherpa” of (re)ALIGN LLC; Ben Martin, vice president and general manager of global professional services at NetApp; and Kathy Neiland, partner and PwC global industrials and services assurance leader.

“For students and alumni seeking insights on where consulting is headed, hearing from industry leaders navigating AI’s disruption in real time is tremendously valuable,” said Paulo Goes, dean of the Freeman School. “The Freeman Futurist Series embodies our commitment to preparing the next generation of business leaders to thrive in an AI-powered future, and this conversation on the future of consulting couldn’t be more timely.”

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The Freeman Futurist Series was established to educate alumni, students and working professionals on the transformative impact of emerging technologies on business and industry. Through dynamic panel discussions featuring high-profile industry leaders, Tulane faculty and accomplished alumni, the semiannual series provides insights into how AI, automation and other technological advancements are reshaping the business landscape across industries.

Farrah is an executive-in-residence and adjunct faculty member at the Freeman School, where he teaches a course in Growth Strategy in the Age of AI. He is also the author of “Growing the Top Line: Four Key Questions and the Proven Process for Scaling Your Business.” He brings an extensive network and commercialization expertise to the series.

The Freeman Futurist Series is supported by the R.W. Freeman Distinguished Lecture Series Endowment Fund.