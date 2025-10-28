Tulane Opens AI Convenience Store

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tulane Hospitality, the university’s department and brand responsible for all on-campus dining, catering and concessions, opened Quick Eats — a cutting-edge, AI-driven convenience store for students and the community located on its Uptown New Orleans campus.

Designed to eliminate checkout lines, Quick Eats features no-wait, cashier-free retail and convenience options, from ready-to-go snacks and fresh produce to personal care essentials. Leveraging advanced technology, Quick Eats utilizes surveillance vision and smart weight sensors to track items as customers pick them up – or put them back – ensuring fast and frictionless service.

Upon entering, guests can simply scan their credit or debit card to create a secure, unique identification profile while in the store. From there, shoppers are free to browse as they please, as the AI technology handles all the work: identifying items, tallying totals and finalizing transactions, with no checkout required.

- Sponsors -

While Quick Eats is open 24/7 for Tulane students, the shop is accessible to the public until 8 p.m., providing New Orleanians a new shopping option for meals and snacks, after-work energy boosts or last-minute toothpaste pick-up. Without cashiers, lines or self-checkout kiosks, Quick Eats guarantees speed and efficiency.

“College students are always on-the-go, and benefit from the Quick Eats service model,” said Sam Gautreau, marketing manager at Tulane Hospitality, “It also serves as a convenient retail food store for the surrounding neighborhoods. Everyone is invited in to shop and experience this innovative technology.”

While similar technology has been introduced in locations such as airports and major urban cities, Quick Eats is among the first AI-powered retail stores of its kind in the Louisiana area, marking a bold transition by the university into the future of commerce and retail with the advent of AI capabilities.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Quick Eats is located at 31 McAlister Drive in the heart of Uptown New Orleans and is open daily to the public until 8 p.m. Guests may enter using a valid credit or debit card or through the GrubHub app.

To learn more about Quick Eats and Tulane Hospitality’s offerings, visit https://tulane.campusdish.com/en/

About Tulane Hospitality

Tulane Hospitality, a partnership with Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, oversees all campus dining operations at Tulane University, including residential dining, campus retail locations, concessions, and catering. The department is committed to operating a world-class dining program with high-quality, sustainable food experiences that support student well-being and environmental stewardship.