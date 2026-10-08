Tulane Launches $10K MBA Scholarship

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University A. B. Freeman School of Business is launching a new MBA scholarship program aimed at keeping professional talent in Louisiana and helping employers develop their existing workforce.

The Louisiana Resident Scholarship Award will provide $10,000 to Louisiana residents who enroll in the school’s Executive or Professional MBA programs, both designed for working professionals. The award will automatically apply to Louisiana residents enrolling in January 2027 or later and can be combined with additional merit-based scholarships.

“The Freeman School of Business was founded in 1914 to meet the educational needs of the city’s working professionals, and our commitment to that important population remains just as strong today,” said Dean Paulo Goes. “The Louisiana Resident Scholarship Award was established to make Freeman’s MBA programs more accessible to students who live and work in the state and whose professional success benefits us all. Through these awards, we hope to keep talented professionals in Louisiana and help employers develop local leadership talent.”

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Tulane MBA Options for Working Professionals

The Executive MBA is an accelerated 17-month program designed for experienced professionals seeking advanced leadership, strategy and decision-making skills. Courses are delivered in a hybrid format, with classes every other weekend alternating between in-person and online sessions.

The Professional MBA is a part-time program designed for professionals seeking to advance their careers while continuing to work full time. The flexible format allows students to choose between in-person weeknight classes and online classes.

Both programs allow students to pursue an MBA while remaining in the workforce, giving Louisiana employers an opportunity to develop leadership talent without employees having to leave their jobs or the state.

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Louisiana Growth Drives Workforce Demand

The scholarship comes as Louisiana prepares for a wave of major business investments that could increase demand for experienced managers and business leaders. Major projects include Meta’s more than $50 billion data center development in Richland Parish, Hyundai Steel’s $5.8 billion manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish and Amazon’s planned $18 billion investment in northwest Louisiana.

At the same time, Louisiana Works is developing a Statewide Talent Strategy and transitioning toward a more unified statewide workforce governance model aimed in part at better aligning workforce services with employers’ needs. It is also conducting a statewide series of regional conversations with employers, education and workforce leaders and other stakeholders to help shape those efforts.

The challenge of turning Louisiana’s investment surge into long-term economic growth will also be the focus of the 2026 Louisiana Smart Growth Summit, set for Oct. 21-22 in Baton Rouge, where business leaders, local officials, developers and planners will examine issues including talent retention, business investment and the effects of growth on Louisiana communities.

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Developing and keeping leadership talent in Louisiana could help the state turn its wave of new investment into lasting business growth and new opportunities for the region.