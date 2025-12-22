Tulane Innovation Institute to Award $50K at Demo Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Tulane Innovation Institute is accepting applications for its $50K Demo Day, scheduled for March 11, 2026, during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) at Tulane Innovation Day. Now in its third year, the event will award a $25,000 top prize to a promising startup, along with additional funding for runners-up, showcasing ventures from the greater New Orleans area that have participated in the Tulane Innovation Institute’s free mentorship programs.

The competition is open to two categories of entrepreneurs. The first category includes founders who have completed at least three individual mentoring sessions with the Institute’s Green Wave Innovation Network. Composed of Tulane University alumni, parents and local executives, the network helps turn innovative ideas into viable products and services. Any founder in the greater New Orleans community can request a consultation via The Idea Bank.

The second category includes aspiring entrepreneurs in the Startup Team Mentoring program. This program pairs founders with up to five industry experts from the Institute’s GWIN mentors. Participants receive monthly structured and hands-on support for a one-year period to accelerate growth and is now accepting applications for the 2026-2027 cohort.

Eligibility, Judging Criteria, and Deadlines

Applicants to the $50K Demo Day do not need to have registered as an official business entity; however, judges will look for evidence that participants are making tangible progress toward launch, such as developing prototypes, testing with customers, or building a business model. The application deadline is midnight Jan. 9, 2026. Full eligibility and requirements are available online.

By providing free mentorship, educational programming and funding opportunities, the Tulane Innovation Institute is committed to helping local founders turn ideas into scalable businesses. Beyond $50K Demo Day, the Institute strengthens the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by offering free webinars and community bootcamps to startups throughout the year.

$50K Demo Day at Tulane Innovation Day will offer participants a look at the city’s next wave of innovative companies. Past participants have gone on to secure funding, scale operations and bring new products to market, demonstrating the Institute’s impact on New Orleans’ startup landscape.