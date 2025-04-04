Tulane Hosts Innovation Institute Open MIC and Pitch Friday Grand Prize Events

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University is hosting two significant pitch events in April 2025. The first is the Open MIC (Medical Innovation Challenge) Night, organized by the Tulane Innovation Institute in partnership with the School of Medicine’s John W. Deming Department of Medicine. The second event is the Pitch Friday Series Grand Prize Round, organized by the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Open MIC Night

Tulane University’s Innovation Institute, in collaboration with the School of Medicine’s John W. Deming Department of Medicine, is hosting the fifth Open MIC (Medical Innovation Challenge) Night on April 9 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

- Sponsors -

Open MIC Night provides a platform for faculty, staff, students (undergraduate, graduate, medical, PhD), postdocs, residents, fellows, and recent alumni (graduated within the past two years) to pitch innovative ideas addressing medical or wellness challenges. Ten finalists will present their early-stage concepts to a panel of industry experts, who will evaluate each proposal’s feasibility and potential impact.

Winners will receive an initial $750 and gain access to one-on-one mentorship for idea refinement. They will also participate in the I-CORPS Spark and Fusion programs, designed to help innovators explore the potential value of their research. Completion of the Spark program grants an additional $2,000 for further development, and those who opt to complete the Fusion program can receive an extra $3,000, totaling up to $5,750 in awards.

The event is part of the Tulane Research, Innovation, and Creativity Summit (TRICS), which runs from April 9-10. TRICS celebrates innovative research and projects across various disciplines at Tulane University.

Pitch Friday Grand Prize Round

The Pitch Friday Grand Prize Round is the final event in Tulane University’s Pitch Friday Series, organized by the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. It is scheduled for April 18 from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. in the Marshall Family Commons within the Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex at Tulane’s Uptown Campus.​

Throughout the academic year, the Pitch Friday Series hosts multiple rounds where student entrepreneurs present their startup ideas to a panel of judges, including entrepreneurs, investors, and alumni. Each round’s winner receives a $1,500 cash prize and advances to the Grand Prize Round. In this final competition, the top contenders compete for substantial awards:​

- Sponsors -

First Place: $15,000 in cash and $2,500 in pro bono legal services from Stone Pigman​

Second Place: $5,000 in cash​

Third Place: $2,500 in cash​

The Pitch Friday Series is open to all Tulane students, both undergraduate and graduate, with ventures at any stage of development. The competition provides participants with valuable feedback and exposure, fostering the entrepreneurial spirit within the university community.

These events provide a platform for developing solutions that can drive economic growth and address community challenges.