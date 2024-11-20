Tulane Freeman School Names Ashley Francis to Lead Stewart Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business has appointed Ashley Francis to serve as Assistant Dean of the Stewart Center for Professional & Executive Education.

In that role, Francis, who previously served as the Freeman’s Director of Online Learning, will oversee all aspects of the school’s programs for working professionals, including the Professional MBA, the Executive MBA, the Online MBA and executive certificate programs.

“Designing and delivering programs for executives and professions is a critical component of our mission as an institution and our strategy as a school,” said Paulo Goes, dean of the Freeman School. “Ashley did an outstanding job launching and building our Online MBA program, so I’m excited to work with her to grow and improve all our programs for working professionals.”

- Sponsors -

Previously dedicated to the Freeman School’s Executive MBA program, the Stewart Center for Professional & Executive Education was reorganized in November 2024 to oversee all Freeman School programs serving working professionals. This integrative approach will enable Freeman to provide innovative educational opportunities to broader groups of students and better meet the changing needs of working professionals and their employers.

“I am excited and honored to lead a team dedicated to providing working professionals unparalleled support while earning a world-class business degree in one of Freeman’s prestigious Executive, Professional and Online MBA programs,” said Francis. “Our vision for the Stewart Center is to build on Tulane’s solid commitment to fostering innovative thinking and purposeful leadership while helping students develop their analytical and managerial skills, global perspective, and financial acumen to a level of excellence required to advance their careers.”

Prior to joining the Freeman School as Director of Online Learning in 2020, Francis spent nearly a decade at Loyola University in New Orleans as an educator and administrator, most recently as Senior Director of Online Education & Strategic Partnerships. While on faculty, she was a Visiting Assistant Professor for Marketing and Management. In 2013, she earned the College of Business Faculty Award for Outstanding Teaching. She also served as MBA Director. Francis has a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University and an MBA from Tulane’s Freeman School of Business.

The Freeman School of Business at Tulane University was established in 1914 and is a founding member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which provides internationally recognized AACSB accreditation for collegiate schools of business. Today, the Freeman School is a leading, internationally recognized business school with more than 3,000 students in programs spanning the globe.